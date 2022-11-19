Faribault grad, ex-goaltender and current new head boys hockey coach, Alex Schmitz, is looking for a second goalie among 22 skaters on his team.
And he’s hoping a couple of his freshmen will step up into net minding. “If I had any kind of eligibility left, I could put the pads on, but I don’t,” he said, jokingly.
He and his longtime friend and former Faribault Hockey Association teammate, Clay Curwin have transitioned into head coaching the team, when Dan Pumper stepped out of the leadership of the team after last season.
Schmitz was a part-time assistant last year to help Pumper, and Schmitz has been coaching in the Faribault Hockey Association for the last 10 years.
A 2012 Faribault graduate, Schmitz played Division II golf for a year at Bemidji State University, and went on to coach the golf team.
As the season approaches, with practices starting this week, he discussed the Falcons coaches’ expectations.
”I think we have a really good group of guys,” Schmitz said. “Dan left the program in a really good spot for us to kind of pick up after his one-year tenure to be able to move forward.”
”We graduated some good talent, some really good guys,” he said. “But we have a lot of young guys that are still here. Our leading point getter is back, Oliver Linnemann. We have an eighth grader that saw a lot of ice time, Tommy Kunze, he’ll be back as a freshman. We’re looking for big things out of him.”
”And then looking in the net for a freshman goaltender to step up as we only have one goalie in our high school program right now,” Schmitz said.
”One is tough,” he said. “It’s really tough, but we’re going to structure our schedule a little bit different this year by playing stand-alone JV games, kind of like football does, you know, where JV plays the night before or the night after the varsity, so that, come varsity, you can dress all of your guys and have a big batch.”
”And it’ll give all of our JV guys a good opportunity to play and get a lot of ice touches,” he said.
The team has 22 skaters and one goalie, he said. The transition to goal keeper “is tough at this age because they’ve grown up skating out, without the pads on.”
”Being a goaltender is a big deal,” Schmitz said. “You are so offensive-minded or defensive-minded as a skater and then you put the pads on and you see a whole different perspective of the ice and it’s just a little bit different view of it. And you’re the last line of defense when you’re back there.”
”You don’t see it very often at the high school level, but we do have a couple of guys that are willing to try it,” Schmitz said. “They may see some time in a JV game, playing goalie, and we’ll see how it goes and just kind of roll with the punches.”
Faribault boys hockey kicks off the season with a game in LaSeuer against TCU on November 26. Their Falcons’ first home game is December 1 against Rochester John Marshall.
The team has not yet named captains, but the two new head coaches are making a fresh start and “looking for somebody to step up and be a leader to fill that role.”
”What we’re looking for in a captain is somebody that’s going to be a team leader, encouraging, pushing everybody to do their best,” Schmitz said. “Put the team in front of themselves and be vulnerable to make mistakes but just be there to kind of be the guy his teammates can fall back on.”
”Until somebody steps up and shows us who that’s going to be, we’re just going to hang tight right now,” Schmitz said.
”I think we’re excited,” he said of the season ahead. “Two new head coaches that have been very involved in hockey our whole lives. But from a bigger standpoint, to just support Faribault hockey and everything that we grew up with, the views we are going to instill in these guys and create good relationships between the boys.”
”All of my best friends still today are guys I grew up with playing hockey,” Schmitz said.