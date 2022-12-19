...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds
could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The Faribault wrestling team traveled to Redwood Valley High School Saturday for the Redwood River Riot. The Falcons finished in 14th overall with 72 points out of the 35 placed teams in the two-day event, which was crammed into one day due to weather.
JT Hausen recorded Faribault’s lone appearance in a finals matchup, as the Class AAA No. 4 ranked 126-pound junior blew through bonus point victories to get to the finals.
Hausen opened by pinning Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Jack Barz in 33 seconds before tech falling Blake Giese (Canby) at 15-0 at 2:22 in the second round, pinning Brady Kiecker (BOLD) at 3:37 in the quarterfinals and beating Masyn Patrick (Holdingford) in a 10-0 major decision in the semifinals.
In the finals, Hausen ended up losing to Devin Carter (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) by fall at 3:47 for a second-place finish.
Cooper Leichtnam and Alexis Rezac both made runs to their respective third place matches. Leichtnam, wrestling at 170, and Rezac, wrestling at 107 in the girls tournament, both ended up with fourth place finishes.
Leichtnam opened with a fall at 1:09 over Jake Decker (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) in the first round and followed it up with a 12-7 decision victory in the second round and a fall at 4:36 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Leichtnam lost to Mankato West’s Brody Koberoski by fall at 3:41. He fell in a 8-5 decision in the third place matchup to Holt Larson of Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle-Montevideo United.
Rezac recorded a 15-0 tech fall over New London-Spicer’s DD Riza in the quarterfinals, but lost by a fall at 5:19 against Marshall’s Tattyana Rykhus in the semifinals. She bounced back with a fall at 1:25 over Aysia Miles (Marshall) in the consolation semifinals, but lost by a fall at 3:25 to BOLD’s Ava Kiecker.
Issac Yetzer lost by a fall at 3:58 in the 138-pound quarterfinals after winning by a fall at 1:40 in the round prior. He recorded a 7-0 decision in the consolation bracket and won by a 5-2 decision over St. James Area’s Kollin Anderson for a fifth place,
Gabe Shatskikh was the Falcons other place winner and finished eighth in the 220 bracket after winning by a fall at 3:55 in the second round before running into a series of losses in the quarterfinals, consolations and the seventh place matchup.
First place winners at junior varsity included Aiden Gruber (101-105A), Chase Flicek (110-117), Eddie Pino (234-250) and Giovanni Pino (240-246).