The wrestling season officially wrapped up inside the Xcel Energy Center with the conclusion of the state wrestling over the weekend. Faribault was represented in the Class AAA state tournament by JT Hausen, Ricky Cordova, Bo Bokman, Hunter Conrad and Elliot Viland.
Hausen got off to a strong start in the 120 pound bracket after not letting up a single point in an 8-0 major decision over Rosemount’s Cristian Neville. But he’d lose in a 7-2 decision to eventual third place winner AJ Smith of Shakopee in the quarterfinals and saw his tournament come to an end with a loss by fall in consolations to fourth place finisher Zack Carr of Park.
Bokman also started out with a win under his belt after defeating Maple Grove’s Max Johnson in a 5-1 decision to open the 145 pound bracket. Bokman then lost in an 11-4 decision to eventual state champion Elijah Paulson of Anoka and lost in a 5-2 decision to Josh Route of Hastings.
Viland, Conrad and Cordova all saw early ends to their tournaments with tough matches to start.
Cordova and Conrad were knocked out after the first round with Cordova losing by fall to Elk River’s Alex Artmann at 126 pounds and Conrad losing by fall to Bemidji’s Dane Jorgensen at 152 pounds.
Viland lost by fall at 2:57 in the first round to fourth place finisher Apollo Ashby of Mounds View and lost in the first round of consolations by fall to Bemidji’s Seth Newby to end his tournament run.
Now that the season is officially over, the Falcons will have to look to replace some holes in the starting lineup with the departures from seniors Ricky Cordova, Hunter Conrad, George Soto and Gabe Shatskikh.
While the loss of the seniors always stings, the Falcons will be back in a good spot to challenge for the top spot in the Big 9 Conference and in Section 1AAA with plenty of returners in the lineup, which includes state qualifiers in Hausen, Viland and Bokman.