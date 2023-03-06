The wrestling season officially wrapped up inside the Xcel Energy Center with the conclusion of the state wrestling over the weekend. Faribault was represented in the Class AAA state tournament by JT Hausen, Ricky Cordova, Bo Bokman, Hunter Conrad and Elliot Viland.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments