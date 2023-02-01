Jan. 31 was more than just another Big 9 triangular for the Faribault wrestling team. Before the match, coach Jesse Armbruster was honored for coaching his 300th win in his career as a against Mahtomedi last Friday night.

Jesse Ambruster

The Faribault wrestling team sits, as Jesse Ambuster coaches from the bench. Ambruster earned his 301st and 302nd wins as a coach at the triangular Tuesday. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Jesse Ambruster Plaque

Jesse Ambuster is presented a plaque by his former coach and mentor, long time head coach and teacher at Faribault High School Dave Henry. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Isaac Yetzer

Isaac Yetzer celebrates his pin against Mankato West. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Lucas Nelson

Faribault's Lucas Nelson went undefeated at Tuesday's Big 9 triangular. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

