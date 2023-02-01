...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The Faribault wrestling team sits, as Jesse Ambuster coaches from the bench. Ambruster earned his 301st and 302nd wins as a coach at the triangular Tuesday. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Jan. 31 was more than just another Big 9 triangular for the Faribault wrestling team. Before the action, coach Jesse Armbruster was honored for coaching the 300th win in his career against Mahtomedi last Friday night.
Then he went and got two more.
Armbruster, a former All-State wrestler for the Falcons and the ninth head coach in the history of the wrestling program, was honored with a plaque ahead of the wrestling Tuesday. Former coaches and players congratulated and honored him for his accomplishment. An All-American wrestler in his college days at Augsburg, he is in his 21st season as the Falcons’ head coach.
After that, a larger than normal crowd, there to honor Armbruster, got to see Faribault dominate its Big 9 opponents.
In the first match, Faribault won 54-19 over Mankato West.
At the 120 weight class, Falcon Lucas Nelson pinned West’s Sam Sullivan. At 126, JT Hausen pinned Ian Risto. At 132, Ricky Cordova majored Soren Ehmke 8-0. And at 138, Isaac Yetzer earned a pinfall victory.
Elliot Viland won by tech fall, 16-1 against Stihl Koberoski. At 195, George Soto pinned West’s Alex Akim, and Faribault heavyweight Gabe Shatskikh put together another solid performance, pinning Noah Dinsmore.
Assistant Coach Jacob Stalhoch was impressed.
“This team does a nice job bringing intensity to the mat,” he said. “When one thing doesn’t go how we want it, another one finds a way to pick up the slack. The boys are working hard, and the results are showing that. We have a few mistakes we need to clean up, but overall, it was a great night of wrestling by the boys.”
In the second match of the night, Rochester Century didn’t put up much of a fight, as Faribault steamrolled them with a final score of 72-10.
Notable wins were at 170 weight class, where Faribault’s Cooper Leichtnam pinned Sam Jack, along with pins from Soto, Shatskikh, Viland, Hausen, Nelson and Yetzer. Hunter Conrad, Jadyn Hart, Marcos Rameriz and Giovanni Pino all received wins by forfeit.
Coach Staloch was impressed with the results overall.
“Hunter Conrad gutted out a nice victory for the team against Mankato. George Soto had some nice takedowns. Lucas Nelson, Ricky Cordova, JT Hausen, Elliot Viland, George Soto, Marcos Rameriz, Gabe Shatskikh all were undefeated tonight on the celebration of coach Armbruster,” he said. “Tonight was just a great night overall.”