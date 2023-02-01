Jan. 31 was more than just another Big 9 triangular for the Faribault wrestling team. Before the action, coach Jesse Armbruster was honored for coaching the 300th win in his career against Mahtomedi last Friday night.

Jesse Ambruster

The Faribault wrestling team sits, as Jesse Ambuster coaches from the bench. Ambruster earned his 301st and 302nd wins as a coach at the triangular Tuesday. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Jesse Ambruster Plaque

Jesse Ambuster is presented a plaque by his former coach and mentor, long time head coach and teacher at Faribault High School Dave Henry. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Isaac Yetzer

Isaac Yetzer celebrates his pin against Mankato West. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Lucas Nelson

Faribault’s Lucas Nelson went undefeated at Tuesday’s Big 9 triangular. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

