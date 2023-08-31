TEAM STATS Alayna Simon: 1 ace, 10 set assists, 5 digs Amanda Cullen: 1 ace, 8 set assists, 5 digs Amira Williams: 1 kill, 1 block, 4 digs Ana Bokman: 4 digs Halle Rice: 1 ace, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs Jacee Frank: 6 digs Josie Herda: 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 set assist, 16 digs Nikki Hausen: 1 kill, 3 digs Rylee Sietsema: 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs Tori Manahan: 4 kills, 1 dig 3f7b2768-fbd0-42bd-9957-2d5edfc9e1a3


  

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments