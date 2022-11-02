...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AND STRONG, GUSTY SOUTH WINDS
EXPECTED ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR TODAY...
Southerly winds will gust to around 40 mph today. In addition,
afternoon relative humidity values between 30 and 40 percent will
result in elevated fire weather conditions. Any fires that start
will have the potential to spread quickly and may be difficult to
control.
Faribault libero Clara Malecha keeps the volley alive during a match against Red Wing. Malecha is one of a group of seniors who saw the end of their Falcons volleyball career Tuesday. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Faribault’s Emily Soukup, left, and Isabella Bokman sprawl for dig attempts against a kill from Northfield earlier in October. Soukup and Bokman both finished their careers for the Falcons in the playoffs Tuesday. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The Faribault Falcons volleyball team tested the No. 1 seeded Kasson-Mantorville squad Tuesday, taking the KoMets to five sets before being eliminated from the semifinals of the Section 1AAA tournament.
Faribault struggled in the first set and lost by 13 points to the KoMets, who are the defending 1AAA Section Champions and 2021 State runner-up in AAA.
The Falcons regrouped and came back in a close second set to win by three points. The KoMets had an answer and took the third set by 11 points. With their backs against the wall, the Falcons turned the tables and took the fourth set by eight points, to force the 15-point tiebreaker.
The KoMets took control of the set in a five-point win, though, giving them the match with set scores of 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 17-25 and 15-10.
Faribault drops to 15-13 on the season, and went 5-5 in Big Nine Conference play.
The KoMets advance to play No. 3 seed Byron, which advanced with a 3-0 over No. 2 seed Stewartville. They play 2 p.m. Saturday.
Graduating seniors for Faribault are Isabella Bokman, Clara Malecha, Darla Glende, Emily Soukup, Addison Dietsch and Isabel Herda.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.