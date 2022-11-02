Faribault Volleyball - Clara Malecha

Faribault libero Clara Malecha keeps the volley alive during a match against Red Wing. Malecha is one of a group of seniors who saw the end of their Falcons volleyball career Tuesday. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Falcons volleyball team tested the No. 1 seeded Kasson-Mantorville squad Tuesday, taking the KoMets to five sets before being eliminated from the semifinals of the Section 1AAA tournament.


Faribault’s Emily Soukup, left, and Isabella Bokman sprawl for dig attempts against a kill from Northfield earlier in October. Soukup and Bokman both finished their careers for the Falcons in the playoffs Tuesday. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

