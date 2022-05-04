Taking to the road, the Faribault boys and girls track programs made the trip down to Albert Lea to battle in the Tigers triangular Tuesday.
The Falcons boys soared to a first-place finish in the meet to pair with a short-handed girls team claiming second.
Faribault decided to rest some key runners in preparation for an upcoming meet said girls coach, Mark Bongers.
“We had some of our girls sit or only do one event instead of doing two or three like they normally do,” he said, as the team heads to Mankato East for the Cougar Invite Thursday.
The absence of those athletes allowed the younger Falcons to step into the spots needing to be filled.
Those young athletes filled the roles admirably, said Bongers.
“We had some young girls step up. Had some different girls in different events do well. It was good seeing that,” he said.
Among those young athletes stepping up was freshman Anna Demars.
Jumping at the chance to compete in the varsity girls 100-meter dash, Demars sprinted to a first-place finish with her time of 13.89 seconds.
Demars kept the momentum from the 100 going into the 200. The freshman again blazed to the top spot in the category via a 28.15.
“She wanted to try the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and she did spectacular. She had a fantastic day,” said Bongers.
Joining Demars’ in racing her way to a couple first place finishes was sophomore hurdler in Miller Munoz.
Munoz leaped to gold in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Munoz’s time for the races were 17.29 and 51.78
Eighth grader Brynn Beardsley also ran away with a first-place finish in the 800.
Faribault boys results
The first-place finish by the Faribault boys showcased a handful of best in their field performances.
Dominating the hurdles field was key to the Falcons’ success.
Sophomores hurdlers Cristian Escobar and Carter Johnson each jumped to first and second place in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Escobar took first in the 110 via his time of 16.29 with Johnson in tow while the 300 title was claimed by Johnson at 42.72 with Escobar not far behind.
Senior thrower in Devin Lockerby also put himself in position to place.
Reaching 136-06 in the discus and 48-07.5 in the shot put, Lockerby cemented himself with two first-place showings.
Also claiming top-finishes in their fields in the meet were seniors Isaac Winklemann for pole vault, Andrew Worrall in the long jump and Henry Schonebaum in the 800.
Turning the page on the Tigers’ tri, both the Falcons boys and girls next will compete in the Cougars’ Invite on Thursday night in Mankato.