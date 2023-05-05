The Faribault boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Mankato East High School Thursday to compete in the 2023 Cougar Relays. The boys team finished second overall with 201 points, and the girls took fourth with 139 points.
The boys team recorded the top three times in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.32 seconds, 15.99 seconds and 16.23 seconds and took second, fourth and sixth in the 300m hurdles at 41.34 seconds, 43.12 seconds and 43.59 seconds.
The Falcons finished first in the 400m throwers relay (48.83s), the 4x400 relay (3:27.82) and in the 800m short medley (1:40.42). They picked up second-place finishes in the 4x100 relay (44.18s) and the triple jump relay (40 feet, 2.75 inches) and picked up third-place finishes in the 4x200 relay (1:31.57), the 1,600m medley (4:10.31), the 4x800 relay (8:30.30) and the 4x1,600 (20:21.54) with third-place ties in the high jump relay (5 feet, eight inches) and pole vault relay (11 feet, six inches).
The girls team was led by a first-place finish in the 1,600 medley with a time of 4:29.68 and was followed with a second place finish in the 4x400 at 4:19.54.
They also added third-place finishes in the 4x100 relay (53.60s), 4x200 relay (1:52.40), the distance medley (13:50.21), triple jump relay (32 feet, 3.50 inches) with a third-place tie in the high jump relay at four feet, eight inches. The 100m hurdles relay (17.20s), 300m hurdles relay (50.27s), 4x1,600 relay (24:15.54) and 800m short medley (2:04.40) all earned fourth-place finishes.
Names of the individual athletes were not included in the results at the time of publishing.