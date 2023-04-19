Faribault boys track and field finished in second place, while the girls came in third, as both teams posted plenty of personal records Tuesday, taking part in the Big 9 Triangular against Rochester Mayo and Mankato West.
Mankato West took home first place in women’s varsity with a 84.5 overall score, while Rochester Mayo did the same on the men’s varsity side with a 65.5. Faribault boys scored 61 points to narrowly miss out on a top-place finish, while the girl’s squad managed a 39.5 effort on the afternoon.
Faribault finished first in four events on the men’s side, as JJ Schrot posted a personal best 23.13 in the 200 meter, while Muse Muhumed and Reyes Turcios finished first and second respectively in the 400 meter. The Falcons finished with four of the top five runners in that event.
Cristian Escobar posted a 15.41 in the 110-meter hurdles, just 0.10 ahead of second place, as Escobar ran a personal best in the event for the win. Carter Johnson rounded out the Faribault boys' victories with a 41-08.00 in the triple jump, a personal best for Johnson as well.
Faribault would finish with athletes in the top three of their event and posting a personal records in the process on seven occasions over the course of the meet — held on a sunny but windy afternoon in Faribault.
On the girl’s side, Faribault came out on top in just one event as Brynn Beardsley finished first in the 3200 meter with a 12:38.38 which marked a season record for Beardsley. She finished the race over two minutes ahead of the second place finisher, rolling past the competition. It was her first, first place finish of the season and her fourth in the event since the 2022 season.
Anna DeMars posted a personal best 13.29 in the 100 meters, good enough for a third place finish in the race. Nell Gibbs would also put up a third place finish and a personal best with a 17.06 effort in the 100 meter hurdles. Gibbs would also finish third in the 300 meter hurdles as well as a second place finish in the triple jump.
All told Faribault would see 13 finishes in the Top 3 over the course of the afternoon. Both teams are back in action this Thursday for the Faribault Invitational.
Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.