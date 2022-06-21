Faribault’s 2022 boys tennis season already ended for the Falcons, but the players gathered to toast some individual accomplishments and awards, while also naming leaders for next year on the court.
“While our overall team record for the season was 1-16, our focus was on the individual improvement that every player achieved this season,” said Jeff Anderson.
The Falcons recognized seniors Carter Sietsema and Carson Reuvers as the team’s most valuable players for their effort, positive attitude, sportsmanship, commitment, leadership, going above and beyond and wins.
Sietsema, Reuvers, and Harrison Gibbs all received their Captains Letter during the award ceremony.
Most improved players of the team had Adam Diaz-Coons and Ben Diaz-Coons selected by the team.
Faribault also handed out 12 Letters to Sietsema, Reuvers, Mitch Gibbs, Adam Diaz-Coons, Ben Diaz-Coons, Colin Haefs, Miles Leopold, Brandon Petricka, Carsen Kramer, Long Duong, Harrison Gibbs, Buay Lual for their showings this season. Team manager Hailey Reuvers claimed her award letter as well.
Lastly, leadership for the 2023 season was picked during the ceremony, as Petricka, Kramer and Lual earned the positions for the Falcons.
No Faribault players received Big Nine All-Conference honors while the team just missed out on the Team Academic Award.
Fully diving into the offseason, Anderson looks for continued development throughout the offseason, while bringing in more talent in hopes to compete in the always tough Big Nine.
“The players were challenged to work in the offseason to continue their improvement from this season and to recruit new players in efforts of growing our team to have both a full varsity and junior varsity team next season,” said Anderson.
Losing just two seniors in Sietsema and Reuvers, the Falcons aim to grow this offseason, aspiring to show it off next spring.
