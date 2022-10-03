Leah Nowaczewski

Faribault No. 4 singles player Leah Nowaczewski runs up to return the ball during a match this season. (File photo/southernminn.com)

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Faribault traveled to Rochester to participate in the Big 9 Conference girls tennis tournament, with a few players finding success in the consolation bracket.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8579 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments