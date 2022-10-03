On Saturday, Oct. 1, Faribault traveled to Rochester to participate in the Big 9 Conference girls tennis tournament, with a few players finding success in the consolation bracket.
"This tournament provides competition for the individual positions, recognizing the top four finishers," said coach Jeff Anderson.
While Faribault did not have any positions seeded in the top four and did not advance in the first round, it had some good activity in the consolation bracket, with Lindsay Rauenhorst crowned the consolation champ at No. 2 singles.
"It was nice to see consolation matches return to Big 9 this year with 8 game pro sets being played for all consolation matches," Anderson said.
Rauenhorst played Northfield’s Maya Deschamp in the first round. In the regular season, Faribault’s Hailey Reuvers defeated Deschamp at 2 singles. In this case, Deschamp came out ahead with a 6-4, 6-2 win, knocking Rauenhorst down to the consolation bracket.
"Lindsey had a very difficult and long opening match. She took an early lead in the first set with well played balls before her opponent could get started," Anderson said.
In the first consolation match, Rauenhorst played Austin’s Emma Haugen. Rauenhorst needed an extra game to do it, but she came out on top at 9-7.
"Lindsey's first consolation match was a tough match but she fought hard with terrific shot making and good serving," Anderson said.
In the second consolation match, Rauenhorst played Century’s Tea McEachern and won 8-4.
"Lindsey jumped out to a quick four-game lead with well-placed serves and deep cross court shots," Anderson said. "After a short comeback by the Century player, Lindsey sealed the match by holding serve and winning. Lindsay had an excellent, well-played tournament."
At No. 1 singles, Stacie Petricka played Century’s Reetu Gurung. She played a strong opening match, but fell 6-3, 6-2.
"She did a great job of constructing points to set herself up," Anderson said. "However, she was not finishing her points with strong volleys. Stacie's serve was giving her trouble most of the match, and typically your serve helps dictate how the match goes. This was true for Stacie with her losing to Century in the first round."
In the consolation match, Petricka played Austin’s Gracie Schmitt and was ousted from the tournament with an 8-2 loss.
"Stacie had a slow start in her consolation match and recovered to play well with some nice overheads but came up a bit short to end her day," Anderson said.
At 3 singles, Leah Nowaczweski played Northfield’s Izzy Balvin and lost 6-1, 6-2.
"Leah may have played her best match of the year against a very strong opponent where points were long and had to be won," Anderson said.
In the consolation match Nowaczweski played Mankato East’s Tiegen Richards and lost 8-4.
"Despite losing both matches, Leah’s effort was exceptional, and she played some really good, smart tennis," Anderson said.
At 4 singles, Beata Christianson played Owatonna’s Genevieve Froman and lost 6-2, 6-0.
"Beata played a good first match, taking a quick 2 to 1 lead. Her opponent adjusted her play to counter Beata’s style and was able to comeback and control the match," Anderson said.
In the consolation match Christianson played Red Wings’s Lorilei Hartman and lost 8-0.
"Even though Beata was swept in this match, she played much better than what the score represented," Anderson said. "Beata’s opponent did well to outlast her in most points by hitting harder and putting Beata under pressure. Red Wing won the match 8-0.
At 1 doubles, Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil played Austin’s team of Abby VanPelt and Katie VanPelt and lost 6-4, 6-2.
"Hailey and Grace played well against a very consistent Austin team," Anderson said. "Both teams battled to control the points with strong groundstrokes and good ball movement while covering their courts well."
In the first consolation match, Reuvers and Brazil played Mankato East’s team of Mylie Gleason and Lauren Yenish, winning the match 8-1.
"Faribault played well and controlled the match from the very beginning," Anderson said. "Both Hailey and Grace were serving well and moving the ball well around the court with deeply hit groundstrokes."
In the second consolation match, Reuvers and Brazil played Mankato West’s team of Etta Betters and Renn Corley, losing 8-3.
"West had a bit of a slow start in this match, with Corely having a tough time finding her serve," Anderson said. "Once they settled in, both teams traded a few games until both Faribault players had a tough time serving and were getting caught with a few too many over hits."
At 2 doubles, Anika Sterling and Whitney Huberty played Owatonna’s Kalina Boubin and Elizabeth Roesner, losing 6-3, 6-2.
"Anika and Whitney took an early 2-1 lead through solid play with good serving and well hit groundstrokes," Anderson said. "As the match went on, Owatonna became more aggressive at the net and was able to win the first set. While both teams continued to play well in the second set, Owatonna maintained their aggressive play and won."
In the consolation match, Sterling and Huberty played Northfield’s Alison Huang and Natalia Neyra Rasmussen, losing 8-0.
"Anika and Whitney continued to play well, but the Northfield team was placing the ball well on the court and controlled much of the match," Anderson said.
At 3 doubles, Gabbie Temple and Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez played Century’s team of Naomi Nevenheim and Ria Shah, losing 6-0, 6-0.
"Bri and Gabby played well, getting better as match went on," Anderson said. "Their shots became more accurate and aggressive as the match went on. Century remained a strong team and controlled much of the match."
In the first consolation match, Temple and Velazquez-Sanchez played Albert Lea’s team of Ava Bremer and Emma Prihoda, winning 8-3.
"Bri and Gabbie’s play continued to improve through this match, and they won a close one by being aggressive and making less mistakes than their opponents," Anderson said. "Their serving also improved, which put their opponents under pressure."
In the second consolation match, Temple and Velazquez-Sanchez played John Marshall’s team of Kate Anderson and Kendra Kampmeier.
"This JM team was a very good team that controlled the championship match with solid play and well hit shots," Anderson said.
After a practice day on Monday, the No. 15 seeded Faribault was set to travel to Lakeville to play No. 2 seeded South in the first round of the Section 1AA Girls Team Tournament. This match will be played at Lakeville South High School with matches starting at 4 p.m.