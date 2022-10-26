The Faribault girls tennis program honored its participants at the close of the season Monday with its 2022 awards ceremony.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
The Faribault girls tennis program honored its participants at the close of the season Monday with its 2022 awards ceremony.
Coach Jeff Anderson said the awards recognize the team and players for the hard work they put into the season.
“While our overall team record for the season was 1-20, our focus was on the individual improvement that every player achieved,” Anderson said.
The ceremony identifies all the players and managers who lettered or were awarded a participation certificate this season.
“The players were encouraged to work in the offseason to continue their improvement from this season and to recruit new players in efforts of growing our team to have both a full varsity and full JV team next season,” Anderson said.
He said the team was awarded the Class AA Silver Team Academic Award from the Minnesota State High School Tennis Coaches Association for having a team average GPA between 3.5 and 3.749.
Hailey Reuvers, Lindsay Rauenhorst and Stacie Petricka all received their captains letter.
“This year’s Most Improved Player Award went to Grace Brazil and the Most Valuable Player Award, based on the criteria of effort, positive attitude, sportsmanship, commitment, leadership, going above and beyond and wins went to Lindsay Rauenhorst,” coach Anderson said. “Lastly, we recognized our captains for next season.”
The team’s 2023 captains will be seniors Hailey Reuvers, Lindsay Rauenhorst and Stacie Petricka, along with junior Grace Brazil.
The ceremony also honored freshman manager Brandon Petricka with a school letter.
Individuals honorees also included eighth grader Beata Christianson, eighth grader Whitney Huberty, eighth grader Anika Sterling, freshman Leah Nowaczewski, freshman Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez, freshman Bella Anderson, and sophomore Gabbie Temple, who all lettered.
Participation certificates went to seventh grader Hannah Shepherd, freshman Safia Adoch, freshman Fiona Hacker and freshman Isabella Pankonin.
