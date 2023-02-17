Faribault wrestling didn’t have to travel far to face Northfield in a second round of the section team tournament and didn’t have to wait long to make quick work of the Raiders on Thursday night winning 55-16.

Caley Graber

Northfield's Caley Graber looks for an opening in a major decision over Faribault's Lain Kuhlman. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


JT Hausen

Faribault wrestler JT Hausen picks up a fall against Northfield's Keith Harner. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Sam Harner

Northfield's Sam Harner with a last second takeover of Falcon Ricky Cordova for a 6-4 decision. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Lucas Nelson

Faribault's Lucas Nelson navigates his position in a win against Raider Charlie Johnson. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.

