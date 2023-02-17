Faribault wrestling didn’t have to travel far to face Northfield in a second round of the section team tournament and didn’t have to wait long to make quick work of the Raiders on Thursday night winning 55-16.
The Falcons wrestled uncontested at the 120- and 220-pound weight classes, picking up 12 team points in the process.
Caley Graber marked the lone early positive for Northfield, as she picked up a 10-0 major decision against Faribault’s Lain Kuhlman. A physical performance saw Graber control her opponent for the duration of the win.
From there it was a barrage of Faribault victories, with the Falcons winning eight of the next nine bouts. Five of those victories came in the form of falls with JT Hausen, Issac Yetzer, Hunter Conrad, Cooper Leichtnam and Bo Bokman all winning in convincing fashion.
“It was a great night for us,” Faribault coach Jacob Staloch said. “The boys came out ready to make a change in the result from our previous match [...] from start to finish the boys wrestled really well.”
Northfield’s lone victory in the middle portion of the evening came in dramatic fashion as Sam Harner managed to claw back from near defeat against Ricky Cordova, landing one final takedown in the final seconds of the third period to score a 6-4 decision at 132. The crowd roared with approval as Harner rose from the mat for one the high points of the Raiders’ night.
Owen Murphy and Ryan Kuyper each scored victories of their own for Northfield late in the match, Murphy riding out George Soto in extra time for a close 2-1 victory at 182. After the sudden victory period Murphy was able to escape Soto in the first 30 second timebreaker frame after starting on the mat and then was able to ride out Soto in the second tiebreaker.
Kuyper scored a fall victory to give Northfield its second win late in the night, this time at 195. That being said, even with the late wins the night was well over and done with as Faribault’s uncontested win at 220 and fall by Giovanni Pino at 285 in just 49 seconds capped off a dominant night for the Falcons. It marked the second fall of the night to occur within the first minute of the opening frame.
“Overall, the goal tonight was to prepare ourselves mentally to have the right mindset,” Staloch said. “The boys fed the good wolf tonight. We are going to make a few adjustments to make sure we can finish matches but overall it was a very good performance from the boys.”
Faribault’s season continues on Saturday, as the Falcons head to face Rochester Mayo in the section finals. Northfield wrestlers will now prepare for individual sections.
Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.