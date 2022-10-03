The Faribault swim and dive team lost to Rochester Mayo 95-70 Thursday in Rochester.
Faribault swim and dive coach Charlie Fuller said the team had another solid meet against Rochester Mayo, despite having a busy week in the pools and on the diving boards.
"It was our second meet in three days, which is always tough to swim well for both meets," Fuller said. "They continue to work hard in practice and we are still getting a lot of best times in our events."
He said some of the team members are doing off events just to see what they can do in them.
"Mayo is a tough, deep team so it is fun to swim well against them, especially at their pool," Fuller said.
He said some of Faribault's "great performances" came from Hallie Taghon in the 50 free and 500 free, Miller Munoz in diving, with a season-best score, and Olivia Fisher in the 100 butterfly.
In the 200 medley relay Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Morgan Klumb, Olivia Fisher and Hallie Taghon took fourth in 2:12.9.
In the 200 freestyle, MacKenzie Miner was fourth in 2:32.84, Jillian Huberty was fifth in 2:33.75 and Lydia Lueken was sixth in 2:34.86.
In the 200 individual medley, Olivia Fisher was fourth in 2:47.91 and Monica Albers was fifth in 2:51.11.
In the 50 freestyle, Hallie Taghon was first in 28.26, Bennett Wray-Raabolle was fifth in 29.52 and Morgan Klumb was sixth in 30.20.
In 1-meter diving Miller Munoz took first place with 198 points and Lorelei Weston was fifth with 110 points.
In the 100 butterfly, Olivia Fisher was third in 1:19.03. In the 100 freestyle, Bennett Wray-Raabolle was third in 1:05.25, Jillian Huberty was fifth in 1:10.16 and MacKenzie Miner was sixth in 1:10.56. Hallie Taghon took second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:16.03.
Taking second in the 200 freestyle relay was Jillian Huberty, Morgan Klumb, Hallie Raghon and Bennett Wray-Raabolle in a time of 1:59.17. Taking third in that event were Amelia Pemrick, Monica Albers, Lydia Lueken and MacKenzie Miner in 2:11.48.
Karly Flom won the 100 backstroke in 1:23.85. Morgan Klumb won the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.25, with Monica Albers second in 1:27.88 and Amelia Pemrick took third for the sweep in a time of 1:34.70.
Faribault also took the top two place in the 400 freestyle relay, with first going to Jillian Huberty, Olivia Fisher, MacKenzie Miner and Monica Albers in 4:44.86. In second were Izze Dokkestul, Lorelei Weston, Karly Flom and Lydia Lueken in 5:09.03.
The varsity team score was 70 for Faribault, to 95 for Rochester Mayo. Faribault's JV team scored 20 points, losing to Mayo JV which scored 105.
Faribault swim and dive team's next meet is at home Thursday against Mankato East.