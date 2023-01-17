...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Faribault boys swim and dive competed in the Section 1A True Team meet in Northfield over the weekend. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Faribault boys swim and dive team made its way to Northfield during the weekend to compete in the Section 1A True Team meet to determine who advances to the True Team State meet. The Falcons ultimately finished eighth overall in the team standings.
“We have had three meets in the last five days, which is not only challenging, but exhausting as far as the swimmers go,” said head coach Charlie Fuller. “We nearly doubled our point total from last year, which shows how much more improvement that we have made. Things will slow down a little now so we can get more practice in and work on our conditioning. I'm really proud of these guys in the way they are performing. We just need to keep it up.”
Thatcher Simon, James Hoisington, Caleb Sadergaski and Declan Chappuis opened things up with a 13th place finish in the 200 medley relay behind a time of one minute, 59.03 seconds. The team of Carsen Kramer, Patrick Budahl, Miles Leopold and Owen Whitney placed 24th with a time of 2:25.64.
Viggo Baum led Faribault in the 200 free with his time of 2:13.67 for 22nd place, while Max Leopold finished in 28th, Kristopher Quintero finished 29th and Drake Kirkpatrick finished in 31st place. Baum also led in the 500 free with a 19th place finish at 6:11.06.
Simon led in the 200 IM with a 21st place finish at2:31.33 with Leopold following him in 25th place.
Hoisington, Finn Larson and Elliot Daschner rattled off 10th, 11th and 12th place finishes in the 50 free behind Hoisington’s time of 24.60 seconds, Larson’s time of 24.63 seconds and Daschner’s time of 24.87 seconds. Chappuis was right behind them in 14th place at 25.31 seconds.
Chriztopher Ferris took fourth place in the one meter dive behind his final score of 302.60, while Asher Ferris took 10th place with his score of 237.65.
Sadergaski was Faribault’s lone swimmer in the 100 fly, where he placed 18th with a time of 1:09.41.
Larson and Daschner finished 13th and 14th in the 100 free with times of 56.08 seconds and 56.36 seconds respectively. Chappuis tailed right behind in 16th place at 56.80 seconds. Whitney placed 32nd with a time of 1:06.11.
The 200 free relay team of Hoisington, Chappuis, Larson and Daschner led Faribault with a seventh place finish at 1:39.55. The team of Whitney, Leopold, Kramer and Baum finished in 22nd place, the team of Max Leopold, Budahl, Kirkpatrick and George Delgado finished in 24th place and the team of Linus Weiffen, Cael Pounds, Emanuel Panser and Carlos Martiarena finished in 31st place.
Sadergaski and Simon finished 21st and 22nd in the 100 back with Sadergaski’s time of 1:10.54 and Simon’s time of 1:10.54. Max Leopold finished in 26th place and Quintero finished in 28th place.
Hoisington led in the 100 breast with his seventh place finish at 1:10.63, while Miles Leopold finished 21st and Kirkpatrick and Budahl recorded 27th and 28th place finishes.
Larson, Sadergaski, Simon and Daschner led Faribault in the 400 free relay with an 11th place finish at 3:54.01. Delgado, Quintero, Max Leopold and Budahl finished in 22nd place and Pounds, Weiffen, Panser and Martiarena finished in 26th place.