Faribault junior Miller Munoz summersaults and twists during 1A Section Championship diving competition Thursday at Mankato East. Munoz advanced to the finals and took 11th place for the Falcons. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

The Faribault girls swim and dive team took a ninth-place finish at the Section 1A championships last week in three days of competition.


Faribault sophomore Lorelei Weston summersaults and twists during the 1A Section Championship diving competition Thursday at Mankato East. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
Faribault junior Miller Munoz summersaults during the 1A Section Championship diving competition Thursday at Mankato East. Munoz took 11th place in the diving finals with 320.40 points. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
Faribault sophomore Lorelei Weston dives at the 1A Section Championships Thursday at Mankato East. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
Faribault junior Miller Munoz performs a back dive at the 1A Section Championships Thursday at Mankato East. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

