The Faribault girls swim and dive team took a ninth-place finish at the Section 1A championships last week in three days of competition.
Swimming preliminary races were held on Wednesday, and finals were held on Friday, both at the Rochester Recreation Center, while diving preliminaries and finals took place Thursday at Mankato East.
"Everybody on the team had a great section meet with all of them getting their best scores and swimming their best times,'coach Charlie Fuller said. "It was a fun way to finish our season with everyone competing very well and swimming and diving very well."
"Some of the time drops were huge which is really fun to see all of their hard work pay off," Fuller said. "That's the way it's supposed to be."
The girls that were on Faribault's section team are Monica Albers, Karly Flom, Mackenzie Miner, Amelia Pemrick, Izze Dokkestul, Miller Munoz, Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Jillian Huberty, Morgan Klumb, Lydia Lueken, Hallie Taghon, Lorelei Weston, Anna Yetzer and Olivia Fisher.
In the 200 medley relay, Faribault had a seed time of 2:07.70. The team took eighth place in preliminaries at 2:04.58 and advanced to the finals, swum by Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Morgan Klumb, Olivia Fisher and Hallie Taghon, in laps of 31.53, 34.26, 33.19 and 25.60. The four also took eighth in the finals, in 2:06.11 in laps of 32.98, 35.16, 31.13 and 26.84.
Divers competing on Thursday were sophomore Lorelei Weston and junior Miller Munoz. Munoz took 11th place in the diving finals with 320.40 points.
Faribault took ninth in the 200 free relay consolation finals, meanwhile. Their seeding time was 1:58.86, and in the prelims, they finished in a time of 1:56.32, raced by sophomore Jillian Huberty, sophomore Morgan Klumb, eighth grader Olivia Fisher and sophomore Hallie Taghon, with splits of 30.03, 28.68, 29.63 and 27.98 respectively.
They improved on the time again in the consolation finals of the 200 free relay with a time of 1:54.93, with Huberty at 29.16, Klumb at 29.02, Fisher at 29.40 and Taghon at 27.35.
Coach Fuller said the preliminary meet program showed the "seed time" by which each athlete or relay was entered into the meet, which can be compared to their actual competition time to see how much time they have cut.
Faribault had a seed time of 4:25.80 in the 400 yard freestyle relay. The team of sophomore Jillian Huberty, eighth grader Olivia Fisher, junior Hallie Taghon and junior Bennett Wray-Raabolle took 10th in the prelims in a time of 4:17.64, with leg times of 31.01 and 1:08.09; 31.05 and 1:04.84; 28.55 and 1:01.19; and 29.69 and 1:03.52, respectively. They finished with a nearly identical time in the consolation final, in 4:17.65, for 10th place.
In the girls 100 yard breaststroke, sophomore Morgan Klumb took 11th in the consolation final with a time of 1:16.03, with laps of 35.84 and 40.19. This was slightly slower that her preliminary race of 1:15.70 (36.06, 39.64), to place 10th and advance to the finals. Both were improved over her seed time of 1:18.10.
Also in the 200 breaststroke, Faribault senior Monica Albers had a seed time of 1:25.42 and bettered that in the prelims, to take 25th place, with a time of 1:23.43 (39.14, 44.29). Senior Amelia Pemrick took 32nd with a time of 1:30.54 (42.86, 47.68), improving under her seed time of 1:31.82.
Faribault's 100 yard backstroke racers all bettered their seed times, with junior Bennett Wray-Raabolle advancing to the finals with a 14th place finish in 1:08.86 (32.66, 36.20). Her time beat the seed of 1:11.11. In the finals, she swam a 1:09.52 (33.38, 36.14) to take 15th.
Also in the 100 backstroke, senior Karly Flom took 27th in the prelims in a time of 1:17.96 (37.27 40.69), an improvement under her seed time, 1:19.41. And senior MacKenzie Miner took 30th in the pleliminary round in a time of 1:19.42 (38.45, 40.97), bettering her seed tim of 1:22.15.
In the 500 yard freestyle, sophomore Hallie Taghon missed the finals by two places, finishing in 18th in a time of 6:02.35, with laps of 30.56, 34.15, 36.38, 37.07, 37.95, 37.83, 37.82, 37.98, 36.45 and 36.16. It was also a drop from her seed time of 6:05.06.
Faribault had four girls in the 100 yard freestyle at sections, and all four missed the top 16 placing to qualify. They were led by junior Izze Dokkestul (seed time of 1:12.56), who took 28th place in 1:05.82, with laps of 31.24 and 34.58. In 36th was sophomore Anna Yetzer in 1:11.25 (34.34, 36.91), topping her seed time of 1:12.96. Sophomore Lydia Lueken was 32nd in a time of 1:07.48 (31.90, 35.58), beating her seed time of 1:08.39. Sophomore Jillian Huberty was 29th in 1:06.57 (31.02, 35.55), narrowly missing her seed time of 1:06.56.
Faribault eighth grader Olivia Fisher took 20th place in the 100 yard butterfly in a time of 1:14.27 (34.23, 40.04), improving on her seed time of 1:15.38.
Faribault had four swimmers in the 50 yard freestyle preliminaries, all falling short of the finals. Taking 22nd to lead the Falcons was Bennett Wray-Raabolle in 28.31, bettering her seed time of 29.23. Jillian Huberty took 25th in 29.03, improving over her seed 29.27. In 24th place was Morgan Klumb in 28.69, under her seed time of 29.57. Amelia Pemrick took 35th in 32.23.
In the 200 individual medley, Monica Albers placed 29th in 2:46.59 (35.35, 43.14, 48.88, 39.22), bettering her seed time of 2:47.64. Karly Flom took 31st place in 2:57.92 (36.90, 44.05, 56.88, 40.09), also improving her seed time of 2:58.28.
In the 200 freestyle, Faribault was led with a 29th place in the prelims by Izze Dokkestul in 2:25.70 (32.42, 36.21, 39.47, 37.60), under her seed time by more than three seconds. Lydia Lueken took 30th in 2:25.94 (31.30, 36.55, 39.55, 38.54), beating her seed time by more than 4.5 seconds. MacKenzie Miner was 31st in 2:27.29 (31.95, 36.66, 39.71, 38.97), also beating her seed time by more than 4.5 seconds. Anna Yetzer took 33rd in 2:38.10 (35.55, 40.16, 42.39, 40.00), beating her seed of 2:41.20.