The Falcons swim and dive team took a narrow 87-85 loss Tuesday to Mankato West in a dual meet at the Mankato East pool — a matchup that had been rescheduled from September 20. 

Morgan Klumb

Faribault’s Morgan Klumb swims the breaststroke in 2021. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments