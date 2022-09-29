The Falcons swim and dive team took a narrow 87-85 loss Tuesday to Mankato West in a dual meet at the Mankato East pool — a matchup that had been rescheduled from September 20.
"We had a very solid night, even though we had a couple of athletes that didn't feel really well," coach Charlie Fuller said of the Falcons' meet Tuesday with the Scarlets. "We went up against one of the top teams in our section and put forth a good effort."
He added, "The girls are swimming tired. But that's what happens this time of year, as they are working hard and are still swimming and diving well."
Falcons diver Miller Munoz took first place in the 1-meter diving competition, with 185.40 points, and teammate Lorelei Weston took fifth with 116.35 points.
Faribault swimmers finished first and second in the 500 freestyle. Bennett Wray-Raabolle took first place in 6:13.87, and Hallie Taghon was second in 6:20.93.
Faribault took the top three finishes in the 200 freestyle relay race, with first place going to Grace Norton, Anna Yetzer, Anne Azelton and Aubrey Smith in 1:58.00. Monica Albers, Morgan Klumb, Olivia Fisher and Hallie Taghon were second in the time of 2:04.77. Third place went to Amelia Pemrick, Lydia Lueken, Izze Dokkestul and Ella Wood in 2:12.40.
Faribault also swept the top three spots in the 100 backstroke, with Bennett Wray-Raabolle first in 1:15.50. Karly Flom took second in 1:23.51 and MacKenzie Mine was third in 1:25.29.
The Falcons also swept the podium in the 100 breaststroke, led by Morgan Klumb in first with a time of 1:22.37 Monica Albers was second in 1:31.00 and Amelia Pemrick was third in 1:35.24.
Faribault also finished one-two in the 400 freestyle relay, with a first place time of 4:10.00 by Izze Dokkestul, Grace Norton, MacKenzie Miner and Karly Flom. Taking second were Jillian Huberty, Olivia Fisher, Hallie Taghon and Bennett Wray-Raabolle in 4:35.90.
Faribault's team of Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Morgan Klumb, Olivia Fisher and Jillian Huberty took third in the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:15.63. The Faribault team of Karly Flom, Amelia Pemrick, Monica Albers and MacKenzie Miner took fifth in 2:25.00.
Faribault swimmers took third, fourth and fifth in the 200 freestyle led by Lydia Lueken in 2:35.78, Izze Dokkestul in 2:44.54 and Anna Yetzer in 2:47.38.
Faribault's Olivia Fisher was third in the 200 individual medley in 2:47.24, Monica Albers took fifth in 2:55.86 and Karly Flom took sixth in 3:11.08.
Faribault swimmers took third, fourth and fifth in the 50 freestyle, with Hallie Taghon in 29.42, Morgan Klumb in 29.98 and Jillian Huberty in 30.82.
In the 100 freestyle, Jillian Huberty was fourth to lead Faribault swimmers in 1:08.91, Lydia Lueken was fifth in 1:10.00 and MacKenzie Miner was sixth in 1:11.16.
The Falcons have two meets almost back to back this week and on Thursday. The team goes to Rochester Mayo, one of the top teams in the Big Nine Conference.