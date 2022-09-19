Kiya Schenider dives at the Cougar Relays Saturday. Schenider finished with 70.55 points and in 19th place although she was injured during a dive and did not finish the competition. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
Faribault swim and dive took sixth place at the Cougar Relays Saturday.
"Even though we were short on numbers, we had a good solid meet and were able to move athletes to different events to compete in," Faribault swim and dive coach Charlie Fuller said. "The goal is to have fun, because the meet is all relays. I think we accomplished that goal."
Mankato West High School took first with 175 points, Mankato East had 172, St. Peter had 160, Austin had 158, Owatonna was fifth with 134, Faribault took sixth with 114, and Tri-City United had 109 for seventh.
In swimming, Faribault's Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Morgan Klumb, Hallie Taghon and Anna Yetzer were sixth in the 200 medley at 2:16:72. In the three by 200 freestyle, MacKenzie Miner, Lydia Lueken and Grace Norton were sixth at 8:00.13. In the three by 100 medley, Karly Flom, Olivia Fisher Amelia Pemrick were sixth at 4:11.17.
In the 200 free, Morgan Klumb, Virginia Mondello, Hallie Taghon and Bennett Wray-Raabolle were seventh at 2:09:36.
In the 850-yard crescendo, Faribault was sixth in 10:48.09, swum by Lorelei Weston, Izze Dokkestul, Olivia Fisher and Hallie Taghon. In the three by 100 backstroke, Bennett Wray-Raabolle, MacKenzie Miner and Grace Norton were seventh in 3:58.44.
Faribault swimmers were fifth in the three by 100 breaststroke at 4:30.87, swum by Morgan Klumb, Amelia Pemrick and Karly Flom. In the 400 freestyle medley, MacKenzie Miner, Lorelei Weston and Lydia Lueken were seventh at 5:38.52.
Faribault divers took sixth in the 1-meter event with 12 points, led by Miller Munoz's 10th-place overall finish among the 21 divers. Munoz earned 144 accumulated points.
Lorelei Weston was 17th in diving with 121.60 points, and Kiya Schenider finished with 70.55 in 19th place, although she was injured during a dive in the meet and did not finish the competition.
Faribault JV took fifth in the 14-event meet with 40 points. Mankato West JV won with 57 points Mankato East had 54, Austin had 45, Saint Peter had 43, Owatonna had 32 and Tri-City United had 26.
The Falcons will next be at Mankato East for a dual meet with Mankato West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
