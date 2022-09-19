9.22 Miller Munoz.JPG

Faribault's Miller Munoz dives Saturday and the Cougar Relays. Munoz was 10th among 21 divers with 144.00 accumulated points. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

Faribault swim and dive took sixth place at the Cougar Relays Saturday.

9.19 Kiya Schenider.jpg

Kiya Schenider dives at the Cougar Relays Saturday. Schenider finished with 70.55 points and in 19th place although she was injured during a dive and did not finish the competition. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
9.19 Lorelei Weston (1).JPG

Faribault's Lorelei Weston was 17th in diving with 121.60 points Saturday at the Cougar Relays. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

