Faribault junior Miller Munoz makes her last dive in the finals of the Big 9 Section 1A championships Friday at Northfield Middle School. Munoz took fourth place to repeat as an All-Section Team member. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Faribault diver Miller Munoz repeated as an All-Big Nine Conference first-teamer with a fourth-place finish in the 1-meter dive Friday to start off the team’s action at the Big 9 championships. The competition continued Saturday, as the Falcons finished in 11th place in the conference.


Falcons sophomore Lorelei Weston dives at the Section Tournament Friday at Northfield Middle School. Weston made it to the semifinals and took 20th place overall. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Miller Munoz dives in the finals Friday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

