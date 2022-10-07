The Faribault girls swim and dive team hosted the Mankato East varsity team Thursday and took a narrow loss, 97-76.
The junior varsity teams also competed, with Mankato East winning 144-10.
Faribault swim coach Charlie Fuller said the Falcons swam well, and “it was a very solid meet for us. The girls are tired and have to work their way through practices.”
“They will be starting their taper soon which will brighten their mood,” Fuller said. Miller Munoz, with a season-best score, won the 1-meter diving competition and Lorelei Weston had a lifetime best in diving.
“Morgan Klumb won the breaststroke, which not only was a season-best but also a lifetime best time,” Fuller said. Faribault’s next meet is Thursday at Northfield.
Faribault Results
In the girls 200 medley relay varsity, second place was Faribault-Co-op at 2:11.62, swam by Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Morgan Klumb, Olivia Fisher and Taghon. In fifth at 2:24.34 was Faribault’s MacKenzie Miner, Monica Albers, Karly Flom and Jillian Huberty.
In the 200 freestyle, taking fourth place for Faribault was Lydia Lueken in 2:34.58. In fifth place for Faribault was Anna Yetzer in 2:43.53.
In the 200 individual medley taking third was Faribault’s Olivia Fisher in 2:46.46. Monica Albers was fourth in 2:48.52. Karly Flom was sixth in 3:03.83.
Girls 50 freestyle second place went to Hallie Taghon of Faribault in 28.30; Morgan Klumb was fifth in 29.84 and Jillian Huberty was sixth in 30.20.
In the 1-meter dive, Faribault’s Miller Munoz was first with 198.90 points. Lorelei Weston took fourth in 148.55.
In the 100 butterfly, Olivia Fisher took third for Faribault in 1:18.13.
In the 100 freestyle, Bennett Wray-Raabolle of Fribault was third in 1:06.98, MacKenzie Miner was fifth in 1:09.14 and Lydia Lueken was sixth in 1:10.81.
In the 500 freestyle, Bryn Ashland of Mankato East was first in 5:44.59. Hallie Taghon, of Faribault, was second in 6:16.49.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Faribault took second, swum by Hallie Taghon, Olivia Fisher, Morgan Klumb and Jillian Huberty in a time of 2:00.52.
Taking third in a time of 2:12.98 for Faribault was Monica Albers, Anna Yetzer, Miller Munoz and Lydia Lueken.
In the 100 backstroke, Bennett Wray-Raabolle took first for Faribault in 1:13.14, Karly Flom was second in 1:22.25.
In the 100 breaststroke, Faribault’s Morgan Klumb was first in 1:20.28, Monica Albers was second in 1:26.83 and Anne Azelton was third in 1:51.22.
In the 400 freestyle relay varsity, Faribault took first in 4:44.51, swum by Jillian Huberty, Lydia Lueken, Izze Dokkestul and Bennett Wray-Raabolle. Faribault’s other team took second in 4:55.12, swum by MacKenzie Miner, Amelia Pemrick, Anna Yetzer and Karly Flom.