DSC_7272.JPG

Hallie Taghon, second from left, of Faribault, gets set to dive into the 500 freestyle race Thursday at Faribault pool. Taghon was second in 6:16.49. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Faribault girls swim and dive team hosted the Mankato East varsity team Thursday and took a narrow loss, 97-76.

DSC_7345.JPG

Faribault’s Hallie Taghon swims in the 18-lap 500 freestyle Thursday, on the way to a second-place finish in 6:16.49. (Jim Reecce/southernminn.com)
DSC_6356.JPG

Faribault coaches set up the diving board for the 1-meter diving competition Thursday at Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments