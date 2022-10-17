Faribault swim and dive traveled to Northfield Thursday to face the Gators and left with a 95-75 loss.
Faribault swim and dive coach Charlie Fuller said, despite the defeat, the Falcons had a solid meet at Northfield Thursday.
"We had some more great time cuts across the board as we work to the end of the season," he said.
Some examples include Lydia Lueken cutting more than two seconds in her 200 freestyle race, Olivia Fisher cutting almost two seconds in her 200 individual medley and more than two seconds in her 100 butterfly.
Both Bennett Wray-Raabolle and Anna Yetzer cut half a second in their 100 free swims, Fuller said. Wray-Raabolle also had a season-best time in her 100 backstroke, and Monica Albers and Morgan Klumb had season-best times in their 100 breaststroke swims.
"Overall, it was a good effort," Fuller said.
On Tuesday, Faribault swim and dive team will recognize its seniors, who are all team captains, as they host the last dual meet of the season against Albert Lea at 6:30 p.m.
Faribault placed third in the 200 medley relay with Wray-Raabolle, Klumb, Monica Albers and Hallie Taghon swimming to 2:13.43. Faribault also took fifth in the event in 2:38.46 swum by Izze Dokkestul, Anne Azelton, Karly Flom and Amelia Pemrick.
In the 200 freestyle, Faribault took fourth, fifth and sixth, led by Lydia Lueken in 2:31.51, MacKenzie Miner in 2:31.94 and Anna Yetzer in 2:42.79. In the 200 individual medely, Faribault also took fourth through sixth, led by Olivia Fisher in 2:44.83, Monica Albers in 2:51.75 and Karly Flom in 3:03.71.
Hallie Taghon took third for Faribault in the 50 freestyle in 28.59 and teammates were fifth and sixth: Amelia Pemrick in 33.00 and Izze Dokkestul in 33.26.
In the 1-meter diving competition, Miller Munoz won the event for Faribault with a score of 183.25 and teammate Lorelei Weston was fourth with a score of 140.95.
In the 100 butterfly, Olivia Fisher took fourth in 1:16.71. In the 100 freestyle, Bennett Wray-Raabolle took third for Faribault in 1:03.91, Morgan Klumb was fifth in 1:06.24 and Lydia Lueken was sixth in 1:09.20.
In the 500 freestyle, Hallie Taghon was foruth in 6:15.61. In the 200 freestyle relay, Faribault finished in first and second, led by Olivia Fisher, Monica Albers, Morgan Klumb and Hallie Taghon in 2:05.14. In second was MacKenzie Miner, Maggie Lund, Lydia Lueken and Izze Dokkestul in 2:15.18.
The Falcons also had 1-2 finishers in the 100 backstroke, with first won by Bennett Wray-Raabolle in 1:11.11 and Karly Flom took second in 1:22.48. Faribault swept the top of the 100 breaststroke, with Morgan Klumb first in 1:19.54, Monica Albers second in 1:26.53 and Anne Azelton third in 1:48.90.
Faribault also took the top two spots in the 400 freestyle relay, with a first place time of 4:37.37 by Olivia Fisher, Lydia Lueken, MacKenzie Minder and Bennett Wray-Raabolle. In second was Izze Dokkestul, Anna Yetzer, Amelia Pemrick and Karly Flom in 4:59.42.