The Faribault Falcons swim and dive team completed its dual meet season Tuesday with an 82-74 win over Albert Lea.
"It was a very exciting meet, because Albert Lea has about the same number of athletes as we do," coach Charlie Fuller said. "We were expecting to have a very close meet, however, our girls stepped it up and swam very well and we ended up easily winning the meet."
"The girls did a great job getting the times and places we needed to win the meet," he said. "It was also Senior Night and we recognized our four seniors and their parents for their contributions over the years to our team."
The Falcons swim and dive team seniors are Monica Albers, Karly Flom, Mackenzie Miner and Amelia Pemrick.
"We're looking forward to Big Nine Championship next," Fuller said.
Faribault finished first and third against Albert Lea in the 200 medley relay, with first in 2:11.54 by Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Morgan Klumb, Olivia Fisher and Hallie Taghon. In third in a time of 2:25.20 was MacKenqie Miner, Monica Albers, Karly Flom and Amelia Pemrick.
The Falcons took second, third and fifth in the 200 freestyle, with Lydia Lueken in 2:29.08, MacKenzie Miner in 2:32.52 and Anna Yetzer in 2:37.29.
In the 200 individual medley, Olivia Fisher was second in 2:45.04 and Monica Albers was third in 2:48.53. Faribault swept the top three times in the 500 freestyle in times of 28.28 by Hallie Taghon, 30.28 by Miller Munoz and 30.45 by Morgan Klumb.
Miller Munoz took first in 1-meter diving with a total score of 183.25, and Lorelei Weston was fourth, scoring a 134.05. Olivia Fisher won the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:15.54.
Faribault swimmers took second, third and fourth in the 100 freestyle, with Bennett Wray-Raabolle clocking a 1:04.96, Lydia Lueken in 1:09.74 and Anna Yetzer in 1:12.09.
In the 500 freestyle, Hallie Tagon took first for Faribault in 6:22.75 and Karly Flom was third in 6:51.29. The Falcons took first and second in the 200 freestyle relay, with the top time 2:03.64 by Morgan Klumb, Miller Munoz, Olivia Fisher and Lydia Lueken. Second place time was 2:07.62 by Monica Albers, Izze Dokkestul, Amelia Pemrick and Anna Yetzer.
Faribault girls also took second, third and fourth in the 100 backstroke with Bennett Wray-Raabolle in 1:11.70, Karly Flom in 1:22.81 and MacKenzie Miner in 1:24.43.
Faribault took first, second and fourth in the 100 breaststroke, led by Morgan Klumb in 1:19.67. Monica Albers finished in 1:24.48 and Amelia Pemrick in 1:34.55.
Faribault took second and third in the 400 freestyle relay with their top time 4:31.20 by Hallie Taghon, Lydia Lueken, MacKenzie Miner and Bennett Wray-Raabolle. Third place was in 5:03.77 by Izze Dokkestul, Anna Yetzer, Karly Flom and Amelia Pemrick.
The Big Nine Conference championship starts with the diving competition starting 5:16 p.m.Friday, October 28 at the Northfield Middle School.
The swimming competition will be held on Saturday, October 29 at the Rochester Recreation Center. The Junior Varsity Big Nine will be held in the morning starting at 9 a.m. and the Varsity competition will start at 3 p.m.