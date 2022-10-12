Faribault volleyball.jpg

Faribault Falcons volleyball players, coaches and personnel celebrate their first place finish Saturday in the Cupcake Challenge at St. Anthony where they swept each of their opponents. (submitted photo/southernminn.com)

The Faribault varsity volleyball team swept its opponents this weekend on the way to winning first place at the Cupcake Challenge Invitational without dropping a set, then took a sweep win over Austin Tuesday.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments