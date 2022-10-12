Faribault Falcons volleyball players, coaches and personnel celebrate their first place finish Saturday in the Cupcake Challenge at St. Anthony where they swept each of their opponents. (submitted photo/southernminn.com)
The Faribault varsity volleyball team swept its opponents this weekend on the way to winning first place at the Cupcake Challenge Invitational without dropping a set, then took a sweep win over Austin Tuesday.
The Falcons headed to St. Anthony for the Cupcake Challenge and took two-set wins over each foe in the best-of-three format. Faribault beat Como Park, Manahan’s Christian Academy, Minneapolis Washburn, St. Anthony and Pine Island, all in two sets apiece.
"The girls played aggressive, adapted to the tempo of the opponents, but were able to play our game and keep our tempo prominent the entire day," coach Eryn Harman said.
"In our match versus Austin, our goal was to continue in the high from the weekend with playing our game, eliminating errors, and staying disciplined," Harman said. "In the first set, we had 12 unforced errors which made the set much closer than needed."
After the first set, they cleaned up their errors, set the tempo and finished fast.
"We were able to finish the match with consistent passing from (senior libero Clara) Malecha, overall aggressive serving and discipline at the net from our hitters and blockers," Harman said.
Against Austin, the Falcons had 11 blocks and 35 kills, including 11 in each of the first two sets and 13 in the third. Isabel Herda led the team with eight kills, Jocelyn Herda and Addison Dietsch each had seven kills, Emily Soukup had six, Halle Rice had three and Malecha and Rylee Sietsema each had two kills.
Isabel Herda led the team in serving with five of the nine aces in the match, with two by Soukup and one each by Dietsch and Malecha.
The team had 53 digs against Austin, led by Malecha with 11 and Jocelyn Herda with 10. Dietsch had eight digs, Isabel Herda had seven, Isabella Bokman had six, Darla Glende had five, Soukup had four and Nikki Hausen had two.
Faribault moves to 14-12 on the season and their next match is against Northfield on Thursday.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.