Two dives, no dice: Clara Malecha, left, attempts a dig after a diving hit by Darla Glende, to no avail. Red Wing won the point but Faribault held on to win the match Tuesday and advance to the 1AAA Section semifinals, Tuesday, November 1 at Kasson-Mantorville. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Faribault volleyball team took a close match in three sets Tuesday over the Red Wing Wingers to advance to the second round of the Section 1AAA tournament.


From left, Clara Malecha, Jocelyn Herda and Halle Rice celebrate a kill by Herda late in the third set Tuesday in Faribault's Section quarterfinal match with Red Wing. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Coaches Eryn Harman and Tara Melchert talk to the Falcons during a break in action Tuesday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault libero Clara Malecha keeps the volley alive in the third set Tuesday against Red Wing. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault sophomore Jocelyn Herda hits a kill in the second set Tuesday against Red Wing. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Emily Soukup hits a kill Tuesday against Red Wing. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

