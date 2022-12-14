(FHS Boys Hockey) Tanner Yochum

Senior defenseman Tanner Yochum (5) celebrates after scoring his first period goal against New Prague. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys hockey team returned home to the Faribault Ice Arena Tuesday night to host the New Prague Trojans. The Falcons dropped to 2-4 on the season, as a late goal resulted in a 4-3 loss to New Prague.


(FHS Boys Hockey) Jacob Scherf

Senior goaltender Jacob Scherf (35) covers the net during a New Prague power play in the first period. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(FHS Boys Hockey) Logan Peroutka

Junior forward Logan Peroutka (9) attempts to control the puck in the offensive zone. Peroutka scored a late power play goal for the Falcons. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(FHS Boys Hockey) Kunze and Archambault

Freshman forward Tommy Kunze (8) prepares to drop the puck back for sophomore forward Ryan Archambault (17). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments