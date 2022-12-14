...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but will
quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Senior defenseman Tanner Yochum (5) celebrates after scoring his first period goal against New Prague. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Faribault boys hockey team returned home to the Faribault Ice Arena Tuesday night to host the New Prague Trojans. The Falcons dropped to 2-4 on the season, as a late goal resulted in a 4-3 loss to New Prague.
Despite the Falcons killing off an early penalty, the Trojans got on the scoreboard first, netting the first goal of the game just one second after the power play ended. But it would only take a few minutes for Faribault to answer.
Senior defenseman Tanner Yochum found an opening to take a shot from the point and thanks to some traffic in front of New Prague’s net, the Trojan goaltender wasn’t able to locate the puck until Yochum’s shot went over the shoulder for his first goal and first point of the season.
The Falcons briefly pulled ahead nearly seven minutes into the second period when junior forward Beau Velishek scored even-strength off assists from Ethan Amundson and Tyler Trapp for his first goal and point of the season.
New Prague rebounded with a pair of power play goals while the Falcons were trying to kill off a five minute major and a two-minute minor. A five-minute major for charging on New Prague gave Faribault another power play chance, but couldn’t net the tying goal.
With nearly four minutes left in the game, a tripping minor put the Falcons back on the power play and junior forward Logan Peroutka scored off an assist from Oliver Linnemann just four seconds into the power play to tie the game up at 3-3.
The difference maker came just two minutes later when the Trojans capitalized on an unassisted, even-strength chance that put them ahead 4-3 with nearly a minute remaining in the game. Another five-minute major on the Falcons right after the goal put them back on the penalty kill and they couldn't find the equalizer.
Six Falcons tied in points during the loss with goals from Yochum, Velishek and Peroutka and assists from Trapp, Amundson and Linnemann all tying them with one point each. Between the pipes senior goaltender Jacob Scherf recorded 29 saves on 33 shots faced for a .879 save percentage.
Faribault will look to snap the three-game losing skid at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Albert Lea before going out on the road against Waseca on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to close out the calendar year.