After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Faribault Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting the Class of 2022 on Friday, October 21, at the Faribault Elks Club.
This year's inductees are Randy Brekke, Anthony Gustafson, Holly Hafemeyer Heemstra, Jenna Halvorson, KDHL’s Gordy Kosfeld, KariAnne Nass Wayland and Bo Putrah
Inductees must be nominated, and then must be approved by the Hall of Fame Committee. Athletes must be graduates of either Faribault High School or Bethlehem Academy, and they must be at least 10 years out of high school. Inducted coaches must have coached at FHS or BA, and must have been retired for at least five years.
Randy Brekke is a 1967 graduate of Faribault High School who excelled in both wrestling and football. After graduation he took his talents to Luther College, where he was also very successful.
Anthony Gustafson is a 2011 graduate of FHS. He was an outstanding three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field. He then had a very celebrated conference championship track career at Minnesota State University at Mankato.
Holly Hafemeyer Heemstra graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 2010 after a highly successful career in volleyball, as well as participating in basketball and track. She went on to an All-American volleyball career at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD.
Jenna Halvorson Fuchs graduated from FHS in 2010 after an illustrious career in track and field and danceline. She continued her track career at Minnesota State University at Mankato, where she became a National Champion.
KDHL’s Gordy Kosfeld will be inducted as a member of the media in Faribault who has been a huge advocate and supporter for Faribault area sports since 1987, broadcasting high school games in various sports, as well as work for both St. Olaf and Carleton colleges.
KariAnne Nass Wayland is a 2010 graduate of BA, starring in both volleyball and basketball. She, along with Holly Heemstra, led BA to two volleyball State Championships and two State Runner-Ups, and then played collegiately at University of St. Thomas.
Bo Putrah graduated from FHS in 2010 and was a rugged force for the Falcons in both football and hockey. He then became a four-year letter winner and first-team All-NSIC football player at St. Cloud State University.
The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., the meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the inductees. Tickets may be purchased from committee chairman Brent Peroutka at Comprehensive Wealth Solutions, 1404 NW 7th St. in Faribault, or by calling his office at 507-332-8012.