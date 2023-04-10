The Faribault girls softball team went 3-8 in the conference last year and 5-12 overall. They did win one game in the section playoffs.
With very young players at the 2023 team's core, first-year coach Shane Gunderson, assistant Ned Louis and head JV coach Allison Peterson expect some ups and downs, but they are excited about this young and talented group of ladies.
This year's players are are also excited about this team and their new coach Gunderson.
Gunderson played professional baseball for the Minnesota Twins organization and was a four-year leader on a BIG 10 championship baseball team from 1993-1995. Gunderson also brings women's college softball coaching experience, having coached the Bemidji State women's softball team in 2010.
Gunderson is excited about coaching again, along with his his Faribault Public Schools activities director duties. He said this is a very young group of hard working, talented girls, who can mature and get better every game in the Big 9, the best conference in the state on paper.
"Currently, Winona is No. 1, Mankato East is No. 2, and Mankato West is No. 3 in the state rankings. Our conference is one of the top in the state when it comes to softball," Gunderson said. "Since 2016, four of the last five state championships have been won by a Big 9 team, including Faribault in 2018."
He added, "There are no easy games in our conference. We need to be ready to play every game. If you take a day off, you will get beat. Our goal for the season is to improve on the number of wins and continue to improve all year to make a run in the section."
Junior catcher Olivia Smith had this to say: "Our team is a bit better than last year. We are a bunch of hard workers and have some good players returning. Another year of experience is going to help all of us. I am excited about the opportunity to be a leader out there again. I enjoy pumping up my teammates and communicating to them in a positive way. I think we will do well and finish in the upper half of the big 9 and maybe more."
Junior Rylee Sietsema, a starting pitcher for the Falcons, added, "We can do a lot this year and it comes down to how we execute on the field in catching and getting out of the inning. Coach Gunderson wants me to pitch to contact, so I need to focus on getting the pitch over for a strike. I think we will finish out in the top middle. Mankato, Winona and Mankato are the top rated teams in the state, but I think if we get to section playoffs, if we can get that first win, that would be great and give us the confidence to go further."
All juniors, Smith, Sietsema, Emma Minnick, Reagan Dregenberg and Brooke Racine will be the oldest returning players. Girls basketball stars eighth grader Amira Williams and sophomore Jamie Adamek will also be key contributors, along with ninth grader Amanda Cullen and Lily Jindra.
The Falcons were scheduled to start their season April 10 in Albert Lea.