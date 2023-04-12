Faribault Falcons girls softball kicked off its season Tuesday at Alexander Park and lost to an experienced and highly rated Rochester Mayo team 8-1.

Shane Gunderson Amanda Cullen

Faribault coach Shane Gunderson talks to Amanda Cullen at third base. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Rylee Sietsema

Rylee Sietsema leads the Falcons from the mound. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Amira Williams

Eighth-grade first basemen Amira Williams connects for the only run batted in for the Falcons softball team. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Aly Cook

Eighth grader Aly Cook is one of the young contributors to Faribault's varsity softball squad this season. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

