...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING
ALONG I-90...
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Abnormally warm temperatures have allowed relative humidity
values to drop to around 25 percent today and they are expected to
fall to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air
combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for
fires to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND
BREEZY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...areas in Minnesota along and southeast of a line
from New Ulm to Blaine.
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Eighth-grade first basemen Amira Williams connects for the only run batted in for the Falcons softball team. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Faribault Falcons girls softball kicked off its season Tuesday at Alexander Park and lost to an experienced and highly rated Rochester Mayo team 8-1.
The game score showed the young Falcons inexperience, but the box score told a different story. Mayo and Faribault each had eight hits in the game, but Mayo was able to get timely ones with people on base to score consistently throughout. Even though the score didn't show it, coach Shane Gunderson saw some plenty positives.
"We had some really good at bats," he said. "We had a lot of base runners. We just couldn’t get that timely hit. The girls hit a lot of balls hard right at defenders. We just need to continue to have good at bats, and they will fall for hits and ultimately runs."
Junior Rylee Sietsema kept the Falcons close with her pitching, as Mayo was only up 2-0 going into the fourth inning of a seven-inning game. Both of Mayo's runs were unearned.
Coach Gunderson noted, "We pitched well last night. We were much more aggressive in the strike zone. "
In the top of the fourth, Mayo was able to string a couple of hits together, combined with a couple errors from the Falcons, and quickly the score had ballooned to 6-0.
In the bottom half of the inning, the young Falcons would get on the board, as freshman Amanda Cullen laced a single to right center field and later scored on a hit from eighth grader Amira Williams. Rochester would tack on two more runs in the game, one in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Overall, coach Gunderson feels confident about the continued growth of this team and said, "Our defense will continue to get better. It’s our first time being outside. We have been practicing inside due to the weather, so you have to expect some mistakes. We will clean that up now that we are able to be outside. Mayo has a good team. There was not an easy out anywhere in the lineup. They play great defense and pitched really well."
Williams led the way in the batter's box for Faribault, going 2-2 with a walk and her team's only run batted in. Sietsema and eighth grader Lily Jindra went 2-4 at the plate, and Cullen went 1-3, scoring the only run.
Faribault gets back home Thursday night 5 p.m. at Alexander Park softball fields against Big 9 rivals Red Wing.