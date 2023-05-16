The Falcons softball team cruised to an easy victory over Austin 13-3 on Monday at Alexander Park in Faribault. The win was important for their seedings coming up in sections, coach Shane Gunderson said.
The Falcons softball team cruised to an easy victory over Austin 13-3 on Monday at Alexander Park in Faribault. The win was important for their seedings coming up in sections, coach Shane Gunderson said.
"We have three games left, two that can really help out in section seedings," he said. "If we can beat Stewartville in our makeup game, we can get the fourth seed and have a home game, which would be huge for our young team."
Austin started strong, getting two runs in the first inning off of starting pitcher Rylee Sietsema.
But that lead would be the only lead of the game for the Packers, as Faribault would score three runs in the bottom of the first.
Amanda Cullen singled, Sietsema was hit by a pitch, and Olivia Smith walked, loading the bases. Emily Minnick was hit by a pitch to bring home Cullen. Jamie Adamek singled, scoring smith and Sietsema to make it 3-2 at the end of the first.
Austin would get one run in the top of the second inning, and Faribault would tack on four more in the the bottom of the second, highlighted by Oliva Smith's single, scoring two runs.
In the third inning, the Falcons would then pile on the runs, scoring five and taking the lead for good.
Cullen started things off again with a single, and Amira Williams followed with one of her own, scoring Cullen. Sietsema reached base on an error. Smith, Emma Minnick and Adamek all reached base as well and were knocked in by a single by Brooke Racine to make the score 12-3 in the bottom of the third.
The Falcons would score one more run in the top of the fourth, as Reagan Dregenberg would walk and Sietsema would single to move Dregenberg in scoring position. Smith then laced a line drive to the left fielder to score Dregenberg and give Faribault the 10-run lead at 13-3.
Austin didn't score in the top of the fifth, effectively ending the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
Coach Gunderson said, "We needed this win. These are the games we are supposed to win, as we are better on paper then them. We did a great job on the field and limited our errors — that combined with timely hitting was the difference for us."
Sietsema started the game, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out two. Aly Cooke came on in relief to close out the fifth. Cullen led the team again in the hitting department, going 3-4, scoring three runs and collecting one RBI.
The Girls travel Tuesday night to Rochester for an Big 9 important game. Game time is 5 pm.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
