While girls tennis and girls swim and dive hosted their first home meets of the fall season, Faribault volleyball, boys soccer and girls soccer all went on the road Tuesday night.
Boys soccer picked up their second straight win, beating Waseca, while volleyball and girls soccer lost their respective games.
Boys Soccer: Faribault 3, Waseca 1
The Faribault boys soccer team continued their hot start to the new season in Waseca Tuesday night. After beating Byron 2-1 in the season opener, the Falcons carried the momentum with them to Waseca High School.
Faribault led 2-1 over the Bluejays going into halftime and netted one more goal in the second half to seal their second consecutive win to start the season.
The Falcons will be back at home Thursday night when they open Big 9 Conference play when they match up against a defending section champion in the Rochester Mayo Spartans. The game is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Faribault Soccer Complex.
Girls Soccer: Jordan 4, Faribault
The Faribault girls soccer team went back out on the road to Jordan Tuesday night after starting the season on the road in a 6-1 loss to Byron. The Falcons faced another setback, with a 4-0 loss to the hosting Jordan Jaguars.
The season is still young for a Falcons’ squad that’s looking to continually grow after each game as conference play rapidly approaches.
Faribault will close out its three-game road stretch on Thursday when it heads over to Rochester to open Big 9 play against the hosting Rochester Mayo Spartans. The Falcons and Spartans are set to face at 8 p.m. at Rochester Mayo High School.
Volleyball: Farmington 3, Faribault 1
After falling in a heart-breaking fifth set in the season opener at home against Byron, the Faribault volleyball team went out on the road for the first time this season on Tuesday night. The Falcons were hosted and defeated 3-1 by hosts Farmington.
Faribault recorded 25 kills as a team with senior middle hitter Emily Soukup leading the team with eight. The Falcons combined for 22 assists with setters Isabella Herda and Isabella Bokman recording 10 and nine assists respectively. Addison Dietsch and Halle Rice both recorded two blocks each. Jocelyn Herda and Darla Glende borth recorded 11 digs while Clara Malecha recorded 10 digs.
The Falcons continue their road stretch on Thursday when they travel to face Kasson-Mantorville before closing the stretch out at Mankato East on Tuesday.