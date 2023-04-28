Logan Peroutka picks up his ball after carding a 2 on a Par 5 on hole 3 at Faribault Golf Country Club. Peroutka finished in a tie for first place at the Big 9 mid-season meet. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Faribault catapulted themselves up the standings with a strong finish at the Big 9 tournament, edging out multiple teams on the final hole. And to cap off a great day, Logan Peroutka knocked in an albatross (a double eagle) at the home Faribault Golf Country Club.
After being in the bottom of the standings, Faribault found itself fourth in the conference behind only Albert Lea and two Rochester schools, Mayo and Century.
The weather cooperated, as it was a decent golfing day in April in the 60s. Peroutka notched his double eagle (finishing in 2 shots on a par 5) on the third hole. He hit a long drive, using the wind, and kept it in the fairway. From there he hit an 8-iron from 173 yards out and holed it.
Coach Jeremy Chavis was elated about that and everything else that happened for the Falcons on the day.
"I was so proud of the boys today. I don’t know where to begin. Logan Peroutka shot even par with the best showing of his high school career and definitely the right time to do it. Putting himself in an elite class with an albatross on the par 5 third hole and holding it together all day for an even par 72."
Peroutka was actually under par going into the 13th hole. He tied for first-place honors in the midseason all Big 9 tournament. With his low scores these past few meets, he will qualify for All-Conference honors, as he and the team finish the season May 22 at Mississippi National in Red Wing at the Big 9 end of season tournament.
Micah Lenway finished the day even par on the last six holes, shooting a personal best 41 on the front and a 37 on the back for a final round of 78.
"Micah was very pleased with his new personal best," Chavis said.
Chavis couldn't say enough about the Falcons' overall performance.
"The entire team had much to be proud of," he said. "With a fourth-place team finish, nipping Northfield and Owatonna by one stroke on the very last hole, and Rochester John Marshall by 2, not only did the boys play well individually, but they got it done as a team. "
He added, "Our goal was to finish in the top half of the conference and everyone stepped it up today and we exceeded those goals."
Leighton Anderson had a solid 82, and Parker Morrow finished with an 85. Ethan Amundson finished with an 88, and Ian Ehlers, in his first varsity match and first year on the team, rounded out the team carding a 103.
Chavis added, "Although some of the boys felt like there’s still room for improvement, they’re bringing their scores down and making a lot of good decisions and great shots. The course was in great shape. The weather cooperated, and we had a little bit of home field advantage on our side.
Faribault boys varsity next tee it up in a non-conference matchup against Southwest Christian Academy at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Faribault Country Club.