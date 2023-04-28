Faribault catapulted themselves up the standings with a strong finish at the Big 9 tournament, edging out multiple teams on the final hole. And to cap off a great day, Logan Peroutka knocked in an albatross (a double eagle) at the home Faribault Golf Country Club.

Logan Peroutka

Logan Peroutka picks up his ball after carding a 2 on a Par 5 on hole 3 at Faribault Golf Country Club. Peroutka finished in a tie for first place at the Big 9 mid-season meet. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Michah Lenway

Michah Lenway puts on hole 9. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Leighton Anderson

Faribault's Leighton Anderson pars hole 10 en route to a season low 82. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Parker Morrow

Parker Morrow carded an 85 at the Big 9 meet. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Ethan Amundson

Faribault's Ethan Amundson shot an 88 at the all Big 9 event. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

