Coming close a handful of times to breaking through, the Falcons’ boys tennis team had yet another chance to pick up the first win of the season Thursday versus Albert Lea.This time, Faribault would not be denied, beating the conference opponent 5-2 on the Falcons’ courts.{Seeing the team battle and come out on the right side of the contest was a welcomed sight, said Faribault Head Coach Jeff Anderson.
“It was great to see all of the Faribault players give a full effort and play with determination and resiliency, and because of that were rewarded with a great first season win sweeping the singles along with winning at no. one doubles again this year,” said Anderson, alluding to the top doubles pairing also winning against the Tigers last year. Though pulling out the 5-2 win, the match was not an easy one as Anderson said many matches could have gone either way.
“Overall, this was a very close match; of the five points won, four of them were decided in a third set and three of those four the Faribault players battled back after losing their first set,” he said.Among those fighting back from a first set loss was top Falcons’ singles player in Brandon Petricka. After dropping the first set by a 6-4 score, Petricka was able to quickly regain his composure to win the next two sets by 6-2 and 6-1 margins. “As Brandon settled down his play a bit, he started winning points and more games,” said Anderson on the turnaround. Joining Petricka in victories for the singles’ side was Carsen Kramer, Harrison Gibbs and Miles Leopold.
Looking to the doubles’ pairings, the top matchup of Faribault’s Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema — like some of their fellow teammates — needed to come back from dropping their first set.Falling in the first set 6-3, the pair was able to tie the match up at 1-1 apiece after a 6-1 bounce back showing.As both teams were hungry to pick up the win, a highly competitive third set took place.Tensions high, Reuvers and Sietsema did not back down, said Anderson.
“The third set was a battle and it was good to see Carson and Carter never get down or give up and continue their great effort and play that got them into the third set,” he added.
That attitude allowed Faribault’s top pairing to take the third set and the match by a 6-4 score. The win moved the Falcons to 1-10 on the year.
Picking up the victory, Faribault aims to carry momentum from the match into its next match up on May 3, preparing to host Red Wing.
