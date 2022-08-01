...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Faribault 11U hockey players Maguire Wasilowski and Riley Hubmer played in the NHG Selects tournament over the weekend as selections to the 2011 Pacific team. (Photo courtesy of Sabrina Hubmer)
Faribault natives and 11U hockey players Maguire Wasilowski and Riley Hubmer represented Faribault over the weekend at the Super Rink in Blaine as selections to the Northland Hockey Group (NHG) Selects’ 2011 Pacific team.
Wasilowski, a forward, and Hubmer, a defenseman, helped their 2011 Pacific team to a bronze medal during the four-team tournament composed of other AAA hockey players in the surrounding area.
The Pacific team defeated the Metropolitan team 3-1 to open the tournament on Friday before tying the Central team 2-2 and falling 6-3 to the Atlantic team on Saturday. They matched back up against the Metropolitan team in the bronze medal game and won 6-2.
Wasilowski and Hubmer play on a travel team with Waseca and also play for the Faribault/Northfield Hockey Association. In order to be selected for the NHG Selects tournament, both players had to be chosen by coaches and nominated to the Northland Hockey Group.