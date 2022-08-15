Minnesota Masters Swimming.jpg

Faribault native Robin Kleffman (second from right) and the Minnesota Masters Swimming team competed in the 2022 U.S. Masters Swimming National Championships in Richmond, Virginia. (photo courtesy of Robin Kleffman)

Faribault master swimmer Robin Kleffman, alongside his Minnesota Masters Swimming teammates, made the trip out to Richmond, Virginia recently to compete in the 2022 United States Masters Swimming Summer National Championships.

Robin Kleffman 8/15

Faribault native Robin Kleffman (right) poses with Minnesota Masters Swimming teammate Bruce Paakh (left) while competing at the 2022 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championships. Kleffman won four individual national championships. (photo courtesy of Robin Kleffman)

