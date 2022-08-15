Faribault native Robin Kleffman (second from right) and the Minnesota Masters Swimming team competed in the 2022 U.S. Masters Swimming National Championships in Richmond, Virginia. (photo courtesy of Robin Kleffman)
Faribault native Robin Kleffman (right) poses with Minnesota Masters Swimming teammate Bruce Paakh (left) while competing at the 2022 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championships. Kleffman won four individual national championships. (photo courtesy of Robin Kleffman)
Faribault master swimmer Robin Kleffman, alongside his Minnesota Masters Swimming teammates, made the trip out to Richmond, Virginia recently to compete in the 2022 United States Masters Swimming Summer National Championships.
Kleffman brought home plenty of hardware, winning four national championships and placing second in four combined events.
Kleffman, a Faribault native, competed in six different individual events in the 75-79 age group, while also competing with other Minnesota Masters Swimming teammates in the 200-meter medley relay and the 200m freestyle relay.
All four of Kleffman’s national championships came during the individual events, finishing with the top time in the 75-79 men’s 50m fly, 100m fly, 200m fly and the 200m back. On top of that, he also finished second in the 50m back and the 200m IM.
Kleffman won the 50m fly behind a time of 34.49 seconds and won the 100m fly, the 200m fly and the 200m back behind times of 1:38.11, 3:52.21 and 3:27.48 respectively.
He finished with a time of 41.85 seconds in the 50m back and lost out on another championship by .01 seconds to first-place Hank Holswade’s time of 41.84 seconds. Kleffman also finished the 200m IM with a time of 3:25.99 and fell seven seconds back from winner Bob Couch.
The relay teams finished with a time of 2:25.92 in the medley relay with a 34.95 second split for Kleffman and with a time of 2:10.60 in the free relay with 34.02 second split for Kleffman. The relay team also competed in the 200m mixed medley relay and finished in 12th place.