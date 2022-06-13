Advancing his way to the Class AA Minnesota State High School League’s State Track and Field competition, the goal was a simple one for Faribault senior triple jumper Owen Carlin.
“… make it on the podium. If I made it on the podium, I could get my picture up in the high school, and it would be there forever,” said Carlin.
Carlin saved his best performance for last at 42-09.75, earning fifth and surpassing his goal at the state meet, which was held June 10 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Advancing past the preliminaries with a 42-02, Carlin would moments later compete to reach his goal.
With his best jump holding him in seventh place into his last attempt, knowing he was so close to jumping ahead of a few more opponents gave Carlin extra motivation, he said.
“I knew that there were a couple guys that were only ahead of me by a few inches,” he said. “So I knew if I gave it my all for my last jump of my career, I could get it.”
Carlin shot his way two places up the leaderboard with that last jump. Carlin’s finish earned him All-State honors, finishing in the top nine of the category.
The senior’s development into a top finisher at state is a testament to his determination, said coach David Wieber.
“He showed us that he had jumping talent as a freshman but I never saw him going to the podium at the state meet; that was pure desire and working hard. That kid spent so much time in the weight room, did everything his coaches asked of him and more, and had a great attitude,” he said.
Relays rave
Carlin’s was not the only Faribault performance to jump off the chart.
After a record-breaking performance in the Section 1AA Championships, the Falcons’ 4x200-meter relay was just getting started.
JJ Schrot, Ian Ehlers, Cristian Escobar and Muse Muhumed, new record holders for the school’s relay, turned in an even better performance at the state meet.
Getting past the preliminaries, the Falcons boosted to a bronze medal in the event, breaking their old record with a time of 1:30.33.
“They worked and worked and worked to get every millisecond out of those handoffs and they just ran a great race,” said Wieber.
Not far behind the 4x200m relay’s finish was the 4x100m relay.
Schrot and Muhumed, joined by Carlin and Derek Sando, blazed to a season best 43.15 to earn fourth. That time placed them just a few milliseconds from joining the 4x200m relay team as Faribault record holders. The fourth-place finish beat the seed for the Falcons by four spots.
Faribault’s 4x400m of Schrot, Muhumed, Reyes and Alex Turcios also earned a spot on the podium at seventh, via its race of 3:30.60.
The freshman in Schrot played a big part in the relays’ success this season, according to the coach
“JJ Schrot was a key player in the 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m making it there,” Wieber said.
The 4x800m of Ricky Cordova, Thomas Malecha, Alexander Tuma and Henry Schonebaum also raced at state, placing 13th in the field. The team ran a 8:27.59.
Hurdlers leap
Sophomores hurdlers in Escobar and Carter Johnson capped their strong seasons at the state meet.
Escobar earned a fifth-place finish in the 300m hurdles (40.88) while Johnson placed seventh (15.77).
“Cristian and Carter did great jobs,” said Wieber.
Team growth
Totaling up the strong performances by the Faribault boys on the day had the Falcons tied for fourth in the state meet as a team.
Wieber was impressed by the continued progression.
“These guys just continued to get better. There was no let down whatsoever. It was amazing to see how they performed at the state meet,” he said.
Losing Carlin, Schonebaum and Malecha, the Falcons will return all other state athletes to the team next season as expectations will be high for Faribault.
Trio of Falcons fall in prelims
AB underclassmen trio, composed of sophomore Miller Munoz (100m hurdles), freshman Brooklyn Becker (800m) and eighth-grader Brynn Beardsley (1,600m), had an uphill battle to climb if they hoped to advance to the finals and reach the podium for the Falcon girls.
“State is a whole ‘nother world. We knew it would be a challenge to get them into the finals,” said coach Mark Bongers.
Munoz placed 13th (16.55), Becker grabbed 12th (2:26.97) and Beardsley placed 14th (5:29.07), as all three saw their seasons end outside of a podium spot.
Though falling a bit short of where they had hoped, just getting the experience to compete at state was going to be valuable for the future careers of the runners, believes Bongers.
“This was a great opportunity to get to state, to experience state and to next year come back and really compete.”
The key going forward will be how the girls react to the experience.
“That’s the challenge for the girls moving into next year; are they going to rise to the challenge and be better?” said Bongers.