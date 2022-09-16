The Faribault football team takes on Big Southeast-Blue Division favorite Stewartville Tigers Saturday night at Bruce Smith Field in Alexander Park in what Falcons coach Ned Louis sees as a formidable contest.
The Tigers have put up big numbers on the way to its standing at the top of the division. Stewartville has already outscored its opponents 120-10 in division play.
"They are a very good team. They are big up front, and they have some very good athletes," Louis said, noting that they like to get their players in space and run. Louis said he hopes to have the Falcons limit the Tigers' possessions and control the ball, by getting first downs and eventually scoring points.
Key to the game is trying to stop Stewartville's top players, Louis said: "They have a good back and a good quarterback and they have a couple of guys who are returning that can take the ball all the way any time they touch the ball."
The coach noted the Falcons are staying healthy and have an extra day to prepare, playing Saturday instead of Friday, and "that can change some things."
The Tigers beat a good Mankato East team, 49-3, in week 1 of the regular season and then last week beat Albert Lea 71-7.
"They're the favorite to win the (eight-team Big Southeast-Blue Division)," he said. "They can score in bunches."
Stewartville last week had a 41-point first quarter against Albert Lea, according to data on DigitalScout. Stewartville's Ayden Helder was four-for-five passing for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and Owen Sikkink had five carries for 106 yards and two scores. Henry Tschetter caught two passes for 48 yards. Sikkink added a 47-yard punt return for a TD and Carter Miller had a 41-yard kick return in the game.
Stewartville had 302 yards of total offense, including 227 yards rushing, against Albert Lea, with a time of possession of 11:20, compared to Albert Lea's 36:40, who was held to 108 total yards and punted six times.
Stewartville's defense also had seven sacks for 45 yards in losses to the Albert Lea ground game. The defense also had two interceptions last week, including one by Tschetter and one by Zach Schreiber.
Stewartville and Byron are both 2-0 in the division, while Winona is 1-0 in the division. Faribault and Mankato East are both 1-1 in the Big Southeast-Blue and Kasson-Mantorville is 0-1, while Red Wing and Albert Lea are both 0-2 in division play.
