(Faribault Legion) Owen Amelkovich

Faribault's Owen Amelkovich (6) gets a lead on second base after hitting an RBI double during its home doubleheader against Hastings Post 1210. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Faribault Legion) Ayden Qualey

Faribault's Ayden Qualey (22) gets a lead on first base after recording a single during its home doubleheader against Hastings Post 1210. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Faribault Legion) Carter Ennis

Faribault's Carter Ennis (24) jogs to first base after being hit by a pitch during its home doubleheader against Hastings Post 1210. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(Faribault Legion) Shoop and Krueger

Faribault's Cam Shoop (25) and Dalton Krueger (9) talk during a mound meeting in its home doubleheader against Hastings Post 1210. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Post 43 baseball returned to their home at Bell Field for a Tuesday night doubleheader against the visiting Hastings Post 1210 team. Faribault dropped both games with 10-0 and 9-2 losses respectively.

(Faribault Legion) Oliver Shoop

Faribault's Oliver Shoop (3) throws the ball back to the infield during its home doubleheader against Hastings Post 1210. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Faribault Legion) Riley Mason

Faribault's Riley Mason (11) throws a pitch during its home doubleheader against Hastings Post 1210. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Faribault Legion) Cam Helgeson

Faribault's Cam Helgeson (17) covers first base during its home doubleheader against Hastings Post 1210. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Faribault Legion) Grant Koch

Faribault's Grant Koch (21) covers second base on a steal attempt during its home doubleheader against Hastings Post 1210. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
  

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Load comments