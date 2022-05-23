The goal for the Falcons boys track program as it prepared for the Class AA State True Team Meet was to improve on its projected position.
“We want to beat our seed and beat it significantly,” said coach David Wieber, prior to the event.
In the 12-team meet, Faribault projected to place 11th after its showing in the Section 2AA True Team Meet. Saturday saw the Falcons soar well past their goal to place fifth in the high caliber state meet held at Stillwater High School.
“We rose to the top,” said Weiber.
Keying that big jump by the Falcons was a pair of sophomore hurdlers, who leaped ahead of the rest.
Carter Johnson and Cristian Escobar both earned top-five finishes in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles to play a big role in Faribault besting its seeding.
“Those two guys scored somewhere in the neighborhood of 89 points. They definitely shined at that meet. We had a lot of other good performances but those two guys stand out for how they placed top four in both events,” said Wieber.
For Johnson, a big personal record-breaking day helped the underclassman to first in the 110m hurdles.
As soon as Johnson stepped into the box, he felt strongly he could reach a goal he had been training for the last two seasons.
“I was feeling it from the beginning, honestly. As soon as I got in the box, I knew I was going to hit a 15.”
That feeling proved to be correct.
Johnson blazed to a 15.58 second race, cutting nearly half of a second off of his season best to place the sophomore at the top of the podium.
Reaching sub-16 110m hurdles put Johnson on cloud-nine.
“I’ve been working two years to get a 15. To get it here at state; it feels really good,” he said.
Escobar raced his way to a 16.09 in the category to place him fifth.
As for the 300m, Escobar took his turn racing to a top finish.
The fellow sophomore bounded his way to gold via a 41.49 in the longer edition of the hurdles category.
Not far behind him had Johnson for the Falcons earning the fourth fastest time of the meet at 42.79.
Faribault’s Devin Lockerby performance throwing also loomed large for the squad.
Lockerby placed third in both the discus and shotput via 136-04 and 45-05.25 distances thrown.
With the goal insight of beating their seeding, the format of the meet brought upon great comradery for Faribault.
“The kids throughout the meet were listening to the team scores and cheering people on that came next. It makes for a fun meet when they keep the score announced frequently and the kids know that every race counts,” said Wieber.
Once the dust settled on the Saturday afternoon, the Falcons had shot up six spots compared to their seeding.
Mankato East claimed first place in the meet as the Big Nine rival edged out Jordan.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Falcons as they move on from the state meet.
Faribault next will head to Red Wing to compete in the Big Nine Conference Championships.
“The conference meet is going to be a very huge challenge, We have one of the toughest conferences in the state,” said Wieber. “We are going to have our hands full, but our goal is to finish in the upper half of the conference.”
Events start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.