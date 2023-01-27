In a showdown between three teams that have received votes in the latest Minnesota state high school wrestling polls this winter, Faribault High School, Northfield High School and Albert Lea Area High School all left with 1-1 records at the recent triangular meet in Northfield Thursday, Jan. 26.
The evening opened with Albert Lea, which received votes in the recent Class AA poll, charting a 51-21 victory over host Northfield. Faribault, which, along with the Raiders, received votes in the recent Class AAA poll, then carded a 43-28 victory over Albert Lea, before Northfield stepped into the winner’s circle with a 39-34 win over Faribault in the final match of the evening.
In the dual against Albert Lea, Raider Caley Graber posted a 5-0 victory over Albert Lea’s Ryan Collins to get things going at 106 pounds. Of note, Graber is the state’s top ranked girls wrestler at 100 pounds this winter.
On the topic of ranked wrestlers, Albert Lea’s No. 1 ranked Michael Olson scored a tech fall at 113 pounds against Northfield’s Caden Staab. The Tigers’ roster also featured ranked wrestlers at 126 pounds with #3 Logan Davis, at 132 pounds with Brody Ignaszewski and at 138-pounds with Nick Korman — all of whom scored bonus point wins against the Raiders.
Northfield managed to rally later in the match with a fall by No. 9 ranked Jackson Barron at 160 pounds against Albert Lea’s Teaghan Toblers and pins by No. 10 Owen Murphy at 182 pounds and Ryan Kuyper at 220 pounds.
Faribault relied on four consecutive falls at its middle weights to gain a solid comeback win over Albert Lea. The Falcons trailed 16-0 after their first three matches of the evening against Albert Lea before No. 2 ranked JT Hausen got the ball rolling at 126 pounds with a 6-0 decision over Albert Lea’s Aivin Wasmoen.
At 138 pounds, Faribault’s Issac Yetzer gained an 8-2 win over state ranked Korman to narrow the Tigers’ lead to 22-6. The Falcons’ points then came in a hurry as Hunter Conrad gained a pin at 145 pounds against Albert Lea’s Maveric Attig and teammate Bo Bokman added a pin against Albert Lea’s Mason Attig at 152 pounds.
At 160 pounds, Elliott Viland posted a pin against Albert Lea’s Teaghan Toblers and Faribault’s Cooper Leichtnam completed the run with a pin at 170. Leichtman’s fall changed the lead to Faribault favor at 30-22. A forfeit by Faribault at 182 pounds narrowed the Falcon lead to 30-28 before they iced the match with wins at 195 pounds by George Soto, Marcos Ramirez at 220 pounds and Gabe Shatskikh at 285 pounds.
To complete the evening, Northfield jumped out to an 18-0 lead by charting pins in the first three matches of the match against Faribault. Graber gained a pin at 106 pounds against Faribault’s Alden Gruber, while Caden Staab pinned Faribault’s Chase Vargo and at 120 pounds, Northfield’s Zane Engels added a pin against Falcon Lucas Nelson.
Faribault then broke into the win column with a 13-1 major decision by Hausen against Northfield’s Keith Harner. The Raiders then gained critical points at 132 pounds with a hard-fought 3-2 win by seventh grader Sam Harner over Faribault’s Ricky Cordovas.
The Falcons battled back into contention with a pin by Issac Yetzer against Northfield’s Austin Benjamin at 138 pounds. A forfeit by the Raiders at 145 pounds added another six points to the Falcon totals, while Bo Bokman finished the run with a pin against Northfield’s Iah Schweich at 152 pounds.
Bokman’s pin provided Faribault with a 22-21 lead that was short-lived thanks to a pin by Northfield’s Barron at 160 pounds against Faribault’s Viland. NHS then pushed its lead to 30-22 with a quality 10-7 victory at 170 pounds by Colin Staab against Faribault’s Cooper Leichtman.
To put the final touches on the decision, Murphy scored a 5-0 win over Soto at 182 pounds and Kuyper pinned Faribault’s Ramierz at 195 pounds to put the match out of reach at 39-22. In the closing two bouts, Faribault gained six points with a forfeit win at 220 pounds and then Gio Pino ended the wrestling at 285 pounds with a pin for the Falcons to make the final tally 39-34.
“The first round against Albert Lea, we knew the matchups weren’t the greatest, but we wanted to rally back and when we saw Faribault beat Albert Lea, we looked at it and we said we can take it to Faribault,” Northfield coach Geoff Staab said. “We knew it was going to be tough match against Faribault…we had to take some matches that we probably weren’t supposed to win and that’s what our guys did tonight. I am very proud of them and it was a great team effort.”
Despite the win over a tough Albert Lea Area team, Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster was not pleased with his squad’s performance in the second match against Northfield.
“We’re going to remember the last one (the Northfield match), because that is the one that mattered and we lost. We did not come out and wrestle the way we needed to wrestle and because of that we got beat,” Armbruster said.
Geoff Staab pointed to his squad’s three opening wins that set the tempo against Faribault as critical along with Sam Harner’s win at 132 pounds along with the victory by Colin Staab at 170 pounds.
“This was the type of win we needed as we head down the stretch,” Geoff Staab said. “They are starting to build each other up and they are starting to believe, and this is the type of win that gets us on that believing train that will carry us into the postseason.”
Both Northfield and Faribault will compete in matches on Saturday, Jan. 28 with the Raiders wrestling at Lake City and Faribault hosting a quad match against Hastings, Prior Lake and Tri-City United.
The Raiders will continue their 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Feb. 1 with a quad meet at Rochester Mayo featuring matches against Mayo, Austin and Winona. On Friday, Feb. 3, the Raiders will be back home for a 7:00 p.m. match against Mankato West before traveling to the Cannon Falls tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Faribault will host a trianglular meet against Mankato West and Rochester Century on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and travel to Rochester Mayo for a dual match on Friday, Feb. 3.