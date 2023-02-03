(FHS Boys Hockey) celebration

The Falcons celebrate after Ethan Amundson’s power play goal in the first period. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

(FHS Boys Hockey) celebration

The Faribault boys hockey team returned home Thursday night to host the Mankato West Scarlets. The Falcons used two strong offensive periods to secure a 6-5 victory on its home ice.


(FHS Boys Hockey) Oliver Linnemann

Oliver Linnemann (16) carries the puck into the offensive zone during a Faribault power play. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(FHS Boys Hockey) Owen Nesburg

Owen Nesburg (21) looks to take a shot at Mankato West’s goal during a power play. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments