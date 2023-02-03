The Faribault boys hockey team returned home Thursday night to host the Mankato West Scarlets. The Falcons used two strong offensive periods to secure a 6-5 victory on its home ice.
Oliver Linnemann didn’t waste much time getting things going in the first period, as the junior forward scored the first goal of the game just 53 seconds in for his 12th of the season. However, West responded a few minutes later to tie things up at 1-1.
The big momentum-shifter in the period came with nearly nine minutes remaining. Despite having gone scoreless on the power play resulting from a West roughing minor, the Falcons found themselves on a five-minute power play just 26 seconds later after the Scarlets were whistled for an illegal check to the head.
Though they missed out on a power play goal the first time around, the Falcons managed to separate themselves on the five minute major power play.
Owen Nesburg put in the first of the three power play goals with Logan Peroutka and Linnemann assisting. Just over a minute later, Tommy Kunze cleaned up a loose puck near the net with Nesburg and Peroutka assists.
Ethan Amundson capped things off 50 seconds later with a goal off of Nick Archambault and Parker Morrow to put Faribault up 4-1.
West managed to get one more goal before the first period ended, but the Falcons still held onto a two-goal lead.
However, Linnemann and Kunze were quick to extend Faribault’s lead up to four goals in the second period, as Linnemann score within the first 36 seconds off of Nesburg and Kunze score just under nine minutes in off of Beau Velishek for a 6-2 lead.
The Scarlets scored a late power play goal to cut it down to 6-3 going into the third period, where they managed to add two more goal late in the period to bring it within one goal, but Faribault held on to secure the home ice victory.
Linnemann’s two goals and one assist and Nesburg’s three assists led the Falcons in points with three each. Kunze’s two goals and Peroutka’s two assists produced two points each. Amundson’s goal and assists from Morrow, Archambault and Velishek produced one point each.
Jacob Sherf started in net for the Falcons and the senior goaltender recorded his sixth victory of the season with the win over the Scarlets.
The Falcons will be celebrating Faribault Hockey Day alongside the Faribault Hockey Association on Saturday as Faribault recognizes the 30 year anniversary of the 1993 state-qualifying boys hockey team.
Faribault will have 13 total teams playing inside the Faribault Ice Arena all day, which will close out the the Falcons hosting Red Wing at 7 p.m.