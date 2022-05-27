There’s no slowing down Faribault native Robin Kleffman.
Whether it’s in the pool or at the 2022 National Senior Games, Kleffman just keeps swimming along.
That was apparent after Kleffman’s showing in the 75-79 years of age grouping at said games, where he raced his way to six medals, including breaking a national record in the 50-yard butterfly.
It’s been a long road to get to this point.
Growing up
Kleffman has been around water for over 70 years of his life.
“I grew up in northern Minnesota on a lake. I have been swimming since I was about 5,” he said.
That proximity to water grew into Kleffman committing to swim competitively starting in the eighth grade.
Originally planning to continue swimming at Macalester College, he decided against treading water at the next level.
“Macalester is a tough school. I was doing four hours of class and eight hours of studying and reading, “ he said.
So he dropped his favorite sport, and he picked up track and field in the meantime and began tossing the shot put. He still holds the Macalester indoor record for shot put to this day.
Kleffman then got back into the pool after graduating college.
Starting at 25, he began competing in Masters swimming competitions. He swam in those events for the rest of his 20s, 30s and into his 40s.
Years off
Busy owning and operating a bed and breakfast near Red Wing, Kleffman was forced to sacrifice his swim time.
“From 49 to age 65, roughly, I was out of the pool,” he said.
But it wasn’t long before the call of the water got to him.
Nine years ago, Kleffman again started swimming in Masters competitions.
Senior Games
Back competing in his lifelong passion, Kleffman soon heard from some fellow swimmers about the Senior Games.
He had already reached the age to compete, so he decided to test his skills. He had to earn his qualification in the National Senior Games by first swimming at the Minnesota Senior Games.
Not only did he qualify for the games, he did so in six events, the maximum number allowed.
Competition
Flying to Fort Lauderdale in Florida, along with his wife, Kleffman readied to compete in the May 13-15 swimming events in the game’s outdoor pool.
Needless to say, he did not struggle to keep up in the pool.
“I had an excellent meet. I bettered my seed times in almost every event. Getting a national senior record out of it, too, was icing on the cake,” he said. He earned that accomplishment against over 700 swimmers.
Kleffman won the 50-yard butterfly in a new national record time of 31.13. He also won the 100 butterfly, 100 individual medley and 50 backstroke, while taking second in the 200 butterfly and third in the 50 breaststroke.
The wins were not what Kleffman enjoyed most, though.
“Everyone is rooting for everyone else,” he said. “Everyone supports everyone. We can revel in everyone’s success, not just our own. The camaraderie at the Senior Games is outstanding.”
Kleffman expects to return to the Senior Games, as the pool keeps calling him back.