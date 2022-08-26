The Faribault girls tennis team took part in another Big 9 Conference triangular Thursday, this time hosted in Austin by the Packers, with the Owatonna Huskies also making the trip to compete.
The Falcons ended up dropping both meets in a close 4-3 final against Austin and a less competitive 7-0 against Owatonna.
The Falcons found success on the singles courts against the Packers, winning three of the four singles matches. Hailey Reuvers (No. 2 singles), Grace Brazil (No. 3 singles) and Leah Nowaczewski (No. 4 singles) all picked up wins in their respective matches.
“Leah was able to win today with consistent serving and ground strokes, along with great court coverage,” said head coach Jeff Anderson. “Hailey Reuvers grabbed the second win of the day, also with great serving, a solid effort with great hustle, and well placed shots. Hailey had a great court awareness and was attacking the ball well and at the correct time. Grace also was serving well and was hitting nice deep ground strokes to keep her opponent on the defensive. Grace was also doing a good job moving her opponent on the court.”
Where Austin got the edge on Faribault was in doubles play, where the Packers recorded wins at No. 1, 2 and 3 doubles to go along with their one singles win to seal the match victory. Gabbie Temple and Anika Sterling put up a fight at No. 1 doubles, but ultimately fell 6-4, 6-4.
Alongside Austin, the Falcons faced the Owatonna Huskies, who’ve managed to stay hovering around near the top of the conference behind the Rochester schools in past seasons. Reuvers and Brazil moved to doubles play and made it a contest, which included forcing a tiebreaker in the first set, but ultimately fell 7-6 (14-12), 6-4 in the end.
Austin 4, Faribault 3
Singles
No. 1: Gracie Schmitt (AHS) def. Lindsay Rauenhorst (FHS), 6-0 , 6-1
No. 2: Hailey Reuvers (FHS) def. Emma Haugen (AHS), 6-2 , 6-3
No. 3: Grace Brazil (FHS) def. Yazmine Huerta (AHS), 6-3 , 6-3
No. 4: Leah Nowaczewski (FHS) def. Claudia Slinden (AHS), 6-1 , 6-2
Doubles
No. 1: Jenna Hetzel/Seanna Kubas (AHS) def. Gabbie Temple/Anika Sterling (FHS), 6-4 , 6-4
No. 2: Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack (AHS) def. Whitney Huberty/Beata Christianson (FHS), 6-3 , 6-1
No. 3: Vida Curtis/Meryl Kolimedje (AHS) def. Isabella Anderson/Isabella Pankonin (FHS), 6-1 , 6-1
Owatonna 7, Faribault 0
Singles
No. 1: Olivia McDermott (OHS) def. Lindsay Rauenhorst (FHS), 6-0, 6-2
No. 2: Emma Herzog (OHS) def. Leah Nowaczewski (FHS), 6-0, 6-0
No. 3: Ellery Blacker (OHS) def. Anika Sterling (FHS), 6-0, 6-0
No. 4: Genevieve Froman (OHS) def. Beata Christianson (FHS), 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1: Allison Wasieleski/Kalina Boubin (OHS) def. Hailey Reuvers/Grace Brazil (FHS), 7-6 (12), 6-4
No. 2: Amelia Shives/Hannah Nelson (OHS) def. Gabbie Temple/Whitney Huberty (FHS), 6-0, 6-1
No. 3: Jena Hanson/Haley Mcnett (OHS) def. Isabella Anderson/Hannah Shepherd (FHS), 6-0, 6-0