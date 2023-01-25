Faribault girls basketball had the lead in a back and forth defensive affair until the last seven minutes of the game in a close 38-31 loss to Winona.
Falcons eighth grader Amira Williams got things started for Faribault with a 3-pointer, and the Falcons held the lead for the majority of the first 10 minutes of the first half.
Coach Bill Bardal said "Both teams played great defense. It was a struggle to get any baskets as each team had a great game plan in place to stop each team's top scorers. We watched tape all week on their team, and I challenged Isabel Herda to shut down Winona's great shooter, No. 3 Mackenzi Simmons, and she shut her out. She has great range and can shoot from anywhere. Herda kept us in the game with her defense, and Wiiliams carried us with her offense in the first half of the game."
With the Falcons leading 11-10, Winona scored to take the lead, and after a couple of turnovers by the Falcons, Winona had a 15-11 lead with less than two minutes to play. A nice jumpshot by Amira Williams kept the Falcons within two, ending the half at 15-13 Winona.
Williams opened the scoring again in the second, with an outside jumper to tie the score at 15. It stayed that way, as both teams' full court press and 2-3 zone limited each team's offense.
Senior Rylee Sietsema would hit a couple of free throws, and then Isabel Herda hit a jump shot, and Faribault stayed on top of Winona 19-16 with 13 minutes remaining in the game.
Both teams traded a few baskets for the next six minutes, capped with a couple of makes from Williams and three free throws from Isabel Herda, and Faribault was still in the lead at 27-24 with seven minutes left in the game.
That's when Faribault went cold on its shooting and offensive execution. Winona would take the lead with four minutes to go at 28-27 and never look back, as it went on a 10-point run to finish the game, resulting in the 38-31 win.
Coach Bardal commented, "We had Winona in our sights. We are a young team and growing. We need to learn how to win these tight games; that's the next step in our process. We played so well up to that four-minute mark, where we went cold. We were deflated a bit, and that's where we need to understand there is a still a lot of game, and we need to continue to slow things down and execute our offense."
He concluded, "Overall, I am proud of these kids and how far they have come. We have nine games left, and if we continue to play like we are playing and improve on limiting turnovers, I feel good about the rest of the season."
Eighth grader Amira Williams led the team with 11 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field. Isabel Herda had 10 points and played strong defense. Senior Rylee Sietzma had six points and eight rebounds. Hailey Reuvers had four points as well for the Falcons, rounding out the scoring for the girls.
Friday night, Jan. 27, the girls take on the Big 9 leaders Rochester Mayo at home. Jump ball is at 7:30 p.m.