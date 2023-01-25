Isabel Herda

No. 3 Isabel Herda making a free throw in a close game against Winona. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Faribault girls basketball had the lead in a back and forth defensive affair until the last seven minutes of the game in a close 38-31 loss to Winona.


Halle Rice to Rylee Sietsema

Faribault girls basketball's Halle Rice passes to Rylee Sietsema during the first half. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

