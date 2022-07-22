Braeden Mensing (Faribault Legion) END

Braeden Mensing and the Faribault American Legion baseball team saw the end of their season with the American Legion Sub-State 5 Tournament. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The end of summer baseball is rapidly approaching, as the Faribault Legion Post 43 team saw the close of its season with the American Legion Sub-State 5 Tournament hosted in New Prague, while the Faribault Lakers amateur team prepares for a couple big games to end the regular season.

Matt Lane (Faribault Lakers)

Faribault Lakers DH Matt Lane (32) leads off at first base during the Lakers' loss to the St. Benedict Saints on July 15. (file photo/southernminn.com)

