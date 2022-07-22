The end of summer baseball is rapidly approaching, as the Faribault Legion Post 43 team saw the close of its season with the American Legion Sub-State 5 Tournament hosted in New Prague, while the Faribault Lakers amateur team prepares for a couple big games to end the regular season.
Post 43 was scheduled to play Red Wing in a play-in game, with the winner advancing to play Woodbury Blue in the opening round of play. According to the Minnesota American Legion Baseball Sub-State 5 results, Faribault forfeited the play-in game against a now-red-hot Red Wing team, who proceeded to beat Woodbury Blue and Lakeville North by 15-6 scores.
The season comes to an early end for a Faribault squad that came in with the ultimate underdog mindset with flashes of being able to compete. A chunk of the roster will likely figure to return as important pieces in future seasons.
The likes of Ayden Qualey, Braeden Mensing, Cam Helgeson and Riley Mason are all entering into their senior seasons at Faribault, and infielder Michael Crone enters into his junior season.
While some of the older players may move on, some can be found playing with the Faribault Lakers, who are preparing for a big end to the regular season.
The Lakers will go on a three-game road stretch before entering postseason play and it begins with an important rematch against the St. Benedict Saints in St. Benedict on Saturday.
Faribault and St. Benedict currently sit with matching 10-9 records in Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) League play, but the Saints have the slight edge on the Lakers thanks to their 4-3 victory in Faribault on July 15.
A win for the Lakers, especially by more than one run in St. Benedict would help them regain a tiebreaker over St. Benedict while they sit neck-and-neck around fifth place. St. Patrick leads with an 18-2 league record, Montgomery follows with 14 wins and New Prague and Union Hill tie with 12 wins.
But immediately following the game in St. Benedict, the Lakers travel to Webster and rematch with the Sox, who defeated Faribault 4-3 in its final regular season home game. Webster currently sits at eight wins and two games back.
The Lakers are amidst a three-game losing streak and a pair of wins over the weekend to snap the losing skid would put them in a good spot while fighting for league standings positioning.