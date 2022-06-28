The Faribault Legion baseball team returned to Bell Field at North Alexander Park to host a Monday night doubleheader against Farmington. Despite two competitive games, a pair of late surges aided Farmington in sweeping the games 7-5 and 10-5.
To start things off in the first matchup, Farmington brought in two runners in the first and one runner in the second to hold an early 3-0 lead. But following three scoreless innings, Faribault fought back.
It scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to bring it back within one run heading into the top of the seventh. But there, Farmington would cushion their lead with a four-run outing, which proved more than useful.
Ayden Qualey drove in Aiden Tobin right before Brad Sartor drilled a shot into the outfield for a two-RBI triple, which scored Qualey and Hunter Nelson to bring the game back within two runs.
The bottom of the seventh rally for Faribault was cut short as Farmington’s five-run cushion absorbed the blows and gave it enough time to field the three outs.
Game two
After a short break, Faribault and Farmington got resettled on the diamond for the start of its second game, which both offenses were ready for.
Farmington forced a walk with two outs and recorded an RBI-triple, which the runner then scored on a passed ball to five it a 2-0 lead and the early momentum.
Not to be outdone, Faribault capitalized on a series of mistakes from Farmington’s second baseman to swing the momentum back into its favor.
Tobin leadoff with a grounder to the second baseman, which he bobbled while tying to field it and let Tobin reach first. Right after, Nelson grounded it to the second baseman, whose throw sailed wide on the force out at second base and gave Faribault two runners on with no outs.
Qualey then grounded to him again, which caused another fumble on the field and loaded up the bases with no outs for Sartor, who recorded a two-RBI single to right field to tie things.
Andy Donahue grounded to the shortstop, who got the force out at second, but the throw to first for the double play went too low, which let Faribault to score and take a 3-2 lead.
It was able to load the bases up again, but weren’t able to score anymore runners before heading into the second.
“We just got to learn when guys are on base and in scoring position with one out or no outs, take advantage of those situations,” said coach Bailey Reichert. “Be aggressive, put the ball in play, put pressure on the other team.”
With a lack of a response from Farmington, a pair of walks and a single, Faribault found itself with one out and bases loaded in the bottom of the second.
Donahue RBI singled past the third baseman and a grounder back to the pitcher from Jack Knutson helped score a second run to put Faribault up by three runs heading into the third.
Farmington started fighting back after an error in right field with bases loaded allowed it to bring the game back within one run before Faribault was able to close the inning with back-to-back strikeouts from Nelson.
Faribault went into the fourth inning with the one-run lead in a game that’d be settled in only five innings instead of seven. But when the ball took a harsh bounce out of Tobin’s glove at shortstop, Farmington kicked the door of opportunity open.
An RBI single tied the game and a double off the left field fence put Nelson into a jam with runners in scoring position. A pair of passed balls allowed Farmington to back up by two runs.
Then with a mixture of plate discipline and long battles with full counts, Nelson and Sartor, who came in to pitch during the inning, had issues with walks.
Farmington was able to draw six total walks and up its lead to 10-5 with the fifth inning looming.
Faribault had an opportunity to regain all of the momentum after Qualey doubled off the left field fence, Sartor was hit by a pitch and Donahue walked to load up the bases with no outs.
But a pair of strikeouts and Qualey getting caught in a pickle between third and home left Faribault off the scoreboard and ended with it not finding the runs it needed to fight back.
Faribault will look to bounce back from the two close losses on Thursday when it stays home at Bell Field to host South St. Paul for another doubleheader at 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday.