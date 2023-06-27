The Faribault Legion baseball team returned home to Bell Field Monday night to host some familiar faces in the Rochester A’s. Despite getting some runners on base, Faribault wasn’t able to cross home and ended up falling 10-0 to Rochester in five innings.


  

