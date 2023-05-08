The 2023 Faribault Laker Baseball season got started this weekend in Morristown and the season will be an exciting one as Faribault High School alumni and former professional Jake Petricka committed to play for the Lakers “as much as possible” per Petricka.
Petricka spent parts of 10 years in professional baseball with stints with the Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Anaheim Angels. Petricka had signed a professional contract with the Twins but didn’t get called up from AAA in St. Paul last year.
With former professional pitcher Matt Lane returning for his eighth season and now Petricka, coach Charlie Lechtenberg hopes this will push them over the hump to get them into the state tournament, “Adding Jake this year will be huge for us. We have lost the game to make it to the state tournament the last four years and are looking to make it back to the state tournament this year. We added some new younger guys with some great veterans. We are very excited to get started this year.”
The new players this year are Jake Petricka, Tucker Alstead, Jordan Nawrocki, Ryan Smith-Hastings and Austin Rendler.
Nawrocki and Rendler played high school baseball for Faribault. Owatonna native Alstead recently played college baseball for St. Cloud State as a catcher and outfielder.
Lechtenberg added, “Last year our record was 14-16 playing in the class C Dakota Scott and Rice County league and I feel we have a great chance of finishing very high in the league.”
Returning players who led the team last year were shortstop Joey Grote, Matt Lane, Jack Helgeson and the Rost brothers, originally from Faribault, Nick and Nate Rost.
Faribault Lakers first home game is against Lonsdale at 7:30 p.m. on May 12 at the recently-updated Bell Field.