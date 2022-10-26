The Falcons football team took a tough loss on the road to the No. 3 seeded Willmar Cardinals Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2AAAA section tournament, ending Faribault's season.
The Falcons stayed within striking distance of the Cardinals but could not stop the Willmar ground game, with two players going for 100-plus yards on the ground for the opposition.
Senior quarterback Beau Schrot passed for 126 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons, both to senior wide receiver Johnny Frank, but the Cardinal defense came up with a fumble recovery and two late interceptions, including a pick-six, to stop Faribault's run at the post-season.
"I'm extremely proud of our effort and how we competed against a very good Willmar team," Faribault coach Ned Louis. "They were 5-3 with losses against state ranked No. 2 Hutchinson and No. 3 Becker."
Louis said "usually the No. 3 versus No. 6 seed game may not be close but our kids battled their tails off all night."
It was a 21-12 game until an interception return for a touchdown with under a minute left made the final 28-12 and it was 14-6 at the half.
"Despite the 2-7 record I'm proud of our kids," Louis said. "We lost some close games but we didn't quit. We played hard until the final snap of the season. I really enjoyed coaching this team."
He said they are great kids that were fun to be around.
"I thank the seniors who did so much for Faribault Football," Louis said.
Frank scored on a 23-yard pass from Schrot in the second quarter to cut the lead to 14-6 going into halftime. The Cardinals extended the lead to 21-6 with a score in the third quarter.
Schrot connected with Frank for 44 yards and his second TD of the game in the fourth quarter, to cut the lead to 21-12, but the Cardinals came up with two interceptions in the quarter to thwart any more Falcons scoring. The Cardinals' Mattix Swanson returned an interception five yards for the final score in the last minute of play, to make it 28-12.
The Falcons began its final drive and the Cardinals put an end to the contest with another interception.
Faribault had eight first downs in the game, four penalties for 50 yards and one lost fumble.
Sophomore running back Braden Schulz had 12 carries for 48 yards for Faribault. Junior running back Isaac Yetzer had four carries for nine yards. Schrot finished with nine carries for a loss of five yards.
Schrot connected on five of 15 passes in the game for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Frank had three catches for 73 yards and two TDs to lead the receivers. Schulz had one catch for 35 yards. Senior wide receiver Owen Nesburg had one catch for 18 yards.
At linebacker, Yetzer led the defense for the Falcons with 11 tackles, five solo. At defensive back, Nesburg had six tackles with three solo. At linebacker, Schrot had 1.5 sacks. Senior linebacker Jimmy Welborn had one sack. At defensive back, Frank had one-half of a sack.
Junior running back Ramero Trevino had 38 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns for Willmar, and the Cardinals out-gained the Falcons on the ground with 294 yards rushing while Faribault had 52 yards on the ground.
Trevino had a 5-yard touchdown carry in the first quarter and a 2-yard run for a score in the second quarter to put Willmar ahead 14-0. He had an 8-yard run for another score in the third. Junior quarterback Cullen Gregory passed for 45 yards and also had 21 carries for 110 yards.
Faribault fell to 2-7 for the year, while Willmar improved to 6-3. Willmar will next play at No. 2 seed Marshall Saturday.