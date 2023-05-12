Track and field teams all around the state of Minnesota competed in their respective section true team meets on Tuesday with an opportunity to compete in their respective state true team meets.
The Faribault boys and girls team returned home to Bruce Smith Field to host the Section 2AA meet, which saw the boys just missed out on qualifying for the Class AA True Team state meet finish as the runner-ups with 431 points, while the girls finished fourth overall with 391 points.
While the boys didn’t record an individual first place, they used stellar showings from relay teams and overall top performances in nearly all events to land just shy of the top of the standings.
The relay teams nearly swept every event with the 4x100 team taking first at 44.12 seconds, the 4x200 relay team taking first at 1:30.61 and the 4x400 relay team taking first at 3:28.07. The 4x800 relay team ended up taking third at 8:20.17.
Barak Barner and Carter Johnson recorded second and fourth place finishes in the boys 100-meter hurdles at 15.30 and 15.51 seconds respectively. Cristian Escobar and Johnson took third and fifth in the 300m hurdles at 40.88 seconds and 42.42 seconds respectively.
Muse Muhumed turned in a third place finish in the 400m at 51.17 seconds and Derrick Sando recorded a fourth place finish in the 100m at 11.33 seconds. Alex Tuma and Rickey Cordova finished eighth and ninth in the 800m and Cullen Cox finished 10th in the 200m.
Nolan Vogelsberg and Cooper Leichtnam led in field events for the boys with a third and fifth place finish in the pole vault at 12 feet, six inches and 11 feet, six inches respectively. Vogelsberg also added a 10th place finish in the long jump at 18 feet, eight inches. Carter Johnson finished eighth in the triple jump at 39 feet, 6.75 inches.
Beau Schrot led in the discus throw with a seventh place finish at 120 feet, six inches. Joseph Ruisi, who finished ninth in the discus, led with a ninth place finish in the shot put at 40 feet, five inches.
The girls team was led by several top finishes on the track on their way to finishing fourth overall.
Anna DeMars recorded the team’s only first place finish by recording the top time of 27.16 seconds in the girls 200m. Nell Gibbs recorded a second place finish in the 300m hurdles at 48.53 seconds and a third place finish in the 100m hurdles at 17.02 seconds.
Brooklyn Becker recorded a second place finish in the 800m at 2:20.41. Kendallyne Boevers and Brynn Beardsley both recorded fifth place finishes with Boevers’ time of 13.51 seconds in the 100m and Beardsley’s time of 5:28.80 in the 1,600m. Claire Linnemann recorded an eighth place finish in the 3,200m at 12:24.24. Relay teams were led by a second place finish in the 4x200 and a third place finish in the 4x800.
Darnet Berroa Perez led the girls in field events after taking second in the high jump at four feet, eight inches with Stella Carlin following in seventh place. Gibbs followed with a fifth place finish in the triple jump at 32 feet, 11.50 inches.
Sivana Schwartz finished seventh in the long jump, Thalia Trebelhorn finished eighth in the discus throw and finished 10th in the shot put and Gabby Banks finished 11th in the pole vault.